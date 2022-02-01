Parents face felony endangering charges after boy, 6, suffers frostbite injury

QUAKER CITY — Felony child endangering charges have been filed against two Quaker City residents after they left Barnesville Hospital without obtaining medical care for a 6-year-old boy who suffered severe frostbite to his hands.

The third-degree felony charges were filed against Darrick R. Looney, 41, and Kendra M. Stump, 34, following an investigation by detectives and deputies with the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office.

Looney and Stump remained incarcerated in the Guernsey County Jail awaiting arraignment in the Cambridge Municipal Court where the charges were filed Tuesday.

According to reports at the sheriff's office, deputies were dispatched to a Smith Avenue home in Quaker City at approximately 4:30 p.m. Friday to conduct a well being check on the young boy.

Barnesville Hospital staff reported the boy's mother brought him to the facility with severe injuries believed to be frostbite, that was suffered to his hands.

"The medical staff told dispatchers that once the mother was informed of the severity of the injuries and that the he would need to be immediately transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital by ambulance, the mother took the boy and left the hospital," said Sheriff Jeff Paden.

Deputies reportedly located the boy, his mother and father, and an 11-year-old sibling at the Smith Avenue residence.

During the well-being check and preliminary investigation, deputies viewed the boy’s hands and summoned United Ambulance to transport him to Southeastern Med in Cambridge.

The boy was later transferred to Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus where he was admitted for treatment. No further information regarding his injuries or condition was available.

Guernsey County Children Services was dispatched to the residence to assist deputies during the investigation.

Looney and Stump were taken into custody and incarcerated in the county jail on felony investigation holds until charges were filed Tuesday.

A dispatch log at the sheriff's office reported Looney told investigators on Friday that the boy suffered the frostbite while waiting outside at a school bus stop that morning.

A search warrant was executed at the residence at 6 p.m. on Saturday and evidence was collected by detectives. The report did not say what items were seized.

"Investigators worked throughout the weekend gathering evidence and interviewing multiple individuals including both the father and mother regarding the circumstances regarding the injuries," said Paden.

Deputies also reported a physical altercation at a neighboring residence on Smith Avenue at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday. It was not known if the fight was related to the investigation.

Detectives met with Guernsey County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Angler on Monday prior to charges being filed by her office.

The investigation by the sheriff's office is on-going.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Parents face felony endangering charges after boy, 6, suffers injury