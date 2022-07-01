Parents facing charges after 1-year-old girl found wandering alone in North Apollo borough

The parents of a 1-year-old girl are facing charges after she was found wandering alone in North Apollo borough.

According to a release from Kiski Township police, officers responded to a report of a child walking alone at 9:06 a.m. on Friday. The child was unharmed and returned to her residence.

Once officers arrived to the home, they found the child’s father, 31-year-old Joseph Hazlett, asleep. Police said the officer found horrible living conditions for the child, including animal feces throughout the house, rotting food on the floor and an insect infestation.

Hazlett was taken into custody on scene and the child was taken into protective custody. The child’s mother, 27-year-old Brandy Teeple, was taken into custody when she arrived at the home.

Hazlett and Teeple have both been charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Hazlett is now in Armstrong County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond, and Teeple was released on her own recognizance.

Their preliminary hearing will take place on July 13 at 1 p.m.

