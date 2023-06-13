Parents facing charges for allegedly leaving children in hot car in North Versailles Walmart lot

A man and woman are facing charges for allegedly leaving their children in a hot car while they went into a store.

North Versailles police say Antonio Mabry, 23, of Wilmerding, and Derika Johnson, 25, of Pittsburgh, left their four children, aged approximately six and younger, in a locked car with the windows up in the Walmart parking lot on Friday.

Officers said it was 76 degrees outside and it was hotter inside the car when the door was opened by the children, according to the complaint.

Channel 11′s Lauren Talotta is going through the complaint and will have more details on Channel 11 News at Noon.

They said the children were visibly sweating, with sweat soaked through their clothes and they didn’t have anything to drink in the car, according to the complaint. There was condensation on the inside of the windows, according to police.

Officers said that when Mabry and Johnson returned to the car and it was explained to them that the children’s lives were in danger, Mabry said officers “were doing too much,” according to the complaint.

Police said they obtained video surveillance showing that the children were left in the vehicle for 53 minutes.

Mabry and Johnson are each facing three counts of leaving a child unattended in a vehicle, four felony counts of endangering the welfare of children and a misdemeanor account of endangering the welfare of children.

