Parents facing drug charges after infant overdoses in Mooresville

A one-year-old child was saved by first responders after a fentanyl overdose that happened in early November in Mooresville, and now the child’s parents are facing felony charges, police told Channel 9.

Mooresville police officers and medical first responders were called to a home near Parker Ave. on Nov. 14 and found the one-year-old child “displaying signs of a suspected overdose.” Medical crews began performing CPR and gave the infant a dose of Narcan before taking the child to a nearby hospital to get another dose. The child was stabilized and then taken to another hospital in Winston-Salem for treatment, according to the Mooresville Police Department.

After the initial incident, police arrested the infant’s parents, Casey Aaron Jordan and Ashley Dale Jordan, for child abuse involving serious injury and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Earlier this week, detectives with Mooresville PD got the lab results from samples of the child’s blood. The lab results showed the child “had a substantially high level of fentanyl in its system at the time of the incident.”

After getting the test results, police got warrants for additional charges against both of the parents. Casey and Ashley are being charged with possession with intent to sell or distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and maintaining a dwelling to keep/use/sell a controlled substance. They were both arrested and booked into the Iredell County Detention Center.

The child was placed in protective custody after the initial incident.

