Parents ‘vindicated’ after Ga. Supreme Court overturns son’s conviction for leaving child in hot car

The Georgia Supreme Court has overturned a Georgia father’s murder conviction after he was charged with intentionally leaving his toddler son in a hot car.

Ross Harris was found guilty of murdering 22-month-old Cooper Harris in 2016. Harris left his son in the backseat of his car outside his office for hours in 2014, leading to the child’s death from hyperthermia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon spoke with his parents who say they believe one day soon, he will walk free.

“We cried a lot, and we are just over the moon,” Evelyn Harris said.

Harris’ parents exclusively told Wilfon that Wednesday was a day they prayed would come.

“When it did come through for us, we were so excited. Overjoyed. Just look for the future to get him home,” Reggie Harris said.

RELATED STORIES:

They say they’ve believed from the very beginning that their son Ross did not intentionally leave their grandson, Cooper, in a hot car to die.

“I don’t think he’s innocent. I know he’s innocent. I know how much he loved his son. And he was so proud of him, and he thought he was the only man alive who’d ever had a baby,” Evelyn said.

On Wednesday, the Georgia Supreme Court said evidence of Harris’ extra-marital relationships, including lewd exchanges with minors, should not have been allowed in his trial.

“We felt like the court should have separated the charges and we’ve been saying that for eight years. And now the Supreme Court, they agreed exactly with everything we were thinking,” Reggie said.

The Harris family believes a new documentary about the case called “Fatal Distraction,” which presented a strong defense of Harris, may have impacted the court’s decision.

Story continues

“I’ll try and hold back my emotion now. It’s a wonderful, wonderful day for us. Really, truly. It’s been a hard fight,” California filmmaker Susan Morgan Cooper said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The Supreme Court upheld Harris’ conviction for sexual crimes involving a 16-year-old girl, which means he will stay in prison, at least for now.

“Hopefully, they will let him come home,” Evelyn said.