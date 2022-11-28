Parents fight off home invader carrying assault rifle while on the phone with police in Norwich

A husband and wife in Norwich were able to fight off an alleged home invader who was carrying an assault rifle early Monday morning while their children were in the house, according to police.

The Norwich Police Department received a call after 5:30 a.m. from residents on Cliff Street reporting there was a person in their home with a gun. The residents were actively fighting with the person while on the phone with the police.

The parents were holding the suspect down in their bedroom when police arrived, police said.

The suspect, identified as Jevon Scholl, was allegedly carrying an assault rifle and fired one shot into the ceiling of the bedroom during the struggle. He was taken to Backus Hospital for injuries sustained in the fight.

There were three children in the home at the time of the incident, one of whom was in the parents’ room, police said.

The residents told police they believe a second suspect was also involved in the home invasion but fled. The second suspect may go by the name “Mel” and is still at large. They are considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Scholl was arrested and is charged with home invasion, third-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine, illegal possession of an assault rifle and three counts of risk of injury to a minor.

He is being held in lieu of a $1 million bond.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 860-886-5561.