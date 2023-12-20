Parents fight to save Ten Mile Bank village school

The trust which runs the school wants pupils to transfer to Hilgay Riverside Academy, 2.5 miles (4km) away

A group of parents are campaigning against proposals to close their village school.

The Diocese of Ely Multi Academy Trust (DEMAT) wants to close Ten Mile Bank Riverside Academy and move the children to Hilgay Riverside Academy.

The trust said the larger school would give the children a broader and richer experience.

But parents say Ten Mile Bank School is "at the heart of the community", and is rated "good" by Ofsted.

Julia Dix believes not enough thought has been given to the Hilgay move, with too little space for parking and recreation

Julia Dix, 44, whose son Hayden goes to Ten Mile Bank Riverside Academy, chairs the Friends of the school.

She said it had been a "fantastic school" for her son, who has special educational needs (SEN).

"He's already moved from Bedfordshire to Ten Mile Bank," she said. "He'll have to move to Hilgay - and in year seven he'll have to move to a secondary school.

"That's a lot for any child, but for a child with SEN, it's a catastrophe."

She said she believed not enough thought had been given to the Hilgay move, with too little space for parking and recreation.

Isla Wicker says it is "such a great school" and she travels about 10 miles (16 km) from a Cambridgeshire village for her daughter to attend

Isla Wicker, 28, drives her daughter Delilah to Ten Mile Bank from Pymoor, Cambridgeshire. She chairs the action group fighting plans to shut the school.

Like Ms Dix, she says she thinks the Hilgay school lacks suitable outside space to take on more pupils.

"I think some more advertising from the school, not just in the catchment area, would be good - I am happy to travel over here because it's such a great school."

People in Ten Mile Bank said the village had already lost its pub and shop.

The school's former chairman of governors, Colin Wills, said the small school remained at the heart of the community.

"Shut the school, and that's our community really seriously affected," he said.

"It would be a great, great shame. It's an excellent school."

A spokeswoman from the trust said DEMAT wanted to ensure "every child gets the best possible education and opportunities".

"Sadly, in very small schools - such as Ten Mile Bank Riverside Academy - where only a few children join reception each year, it is extremely difficult to provide the great educational experience that families deserve," she said.

"Bringing Ten Mile Bank Riverside together with Hilgay Riverside will mean that we can offer a much broader and enriching experience for all children."

A consultation will run until 5 January.

