Parents late to their flight at an Israeli airport left their ticketless baby at check-in and raced away to try to get on board: Israeli authorities

A picture taken on March 22, 2018 shows an overhead view of the departure hall in Ben Gurion International Airport. JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

A baby boy was ditched by his parents at a check-in counter at a Tel Aviv airport after they arrived late for their flight and did not have a ticket for the infant to travel, Israeli authorities said.

The unidentified parents who held Belgian passports left their baby behind in a carrier on Tuesday inside Ben Gurion International Airport, the Israeli Airport Authority told CNN.

"A couple and an infant with Belgian passports arrived for a flight at Terminal 1 without a ticket for the baby," the Israeli Airport Authority said, according to the report.

The agency added: "The couple also arrived late for the flight, once the check-in for the flight was closed."

The parents then "left the infant seat with the baby and ran toward the security checks at Terminal 1 in an attempt to reach the boarding gate for the flight," according to the Israeli Airport Authority.

A spokeswoman for Ryanair told CNN that the couple headed for the security line, "leaving the infant behind at check-in," after they did not have a booking for the baby.

It is unclear whether the parents were unable to purchase a ticket for the baby or did not want to.

"The check-in agent at Ben Gurion Airport contacted Airport Security, who retrieved these passengers, and this is now a matter for local police," the spokeswoman for the airline said.

The infant was ultimately reunited with the parents by the time police arrived on the scene.

"The baby was with the parents and there's no further investigation," a spokesman for Israel Police told CNN.

The incident apparently left Ryanair staffers stunned.

"All the workers were in shock. We have never seen anything like that. We didn't believe what we were seeing," a Ryanair manager told local news outlet N12.

The parents never boarded the flight, according to Israel Hayom.

Ryanair and the Israeli Airport Authority did not immediately return requests for comment by Insider on Wednesday.

Read the original article on Business Insider