Parents of Florida Tech student killed during confrontation demand answers as students hold vigil

Alhaji Sow

The parents of a Florida Institute of Technology student shot and killed by officers during a confrontation on campus last week are calling for answers and raised the question of whether their son could have been subdued with less-lethal force.

The parents of 18-year-old Alhaji Sow, along with their attorney Gregorio A. Francis, stood in front of the Harry and Harriette Moore Justice Center in Viera to speak publicly for the first time since the Friday evening incident that left students and faculty rattled.

"When you see it on TV, you don't know how much pain you get from losing a child, until it happens to you," Mohamed Sow said of the loss of his son. The shooting has now garnered attention in both Atlanta — where the teen is from — and Florida.

"Alhaji was going to come home so we could spend time together, but, unfortunately, that is not going to happen. We just want to know why," Sow said before stepping back to his wife, who wept openly in her husband's embrace.

Mohamed and Adama Sow comfort each other as attorney Gregorio A. Francis speaks in front of the Moore Justice Center in Viera.

The press conference came a day after about 140 people — including friends of Alhaji — attended a somber candlelight vigil near the student hall at the center of the 4,453-student Melbourne campus. Some lingered after the 15-minute nighttime service.

Others cried for Alhaji and hugged.

Left behind were more questions about how a mild-mannered sophomore who worked at Chick-fil-A and studied aeronautics could end up dead in a confrontation with police.

More details

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting and reviewing the use of deadly force by officers with Florida Tech and the Melbourne Police Department. Melbourne police, whose jurisdiction includes the 130-acre campus, does assist with certain investigations at the university. In this case, Melbourne police were called to investigate an armed disturbance.

Alhaji Sow was found in a dorm room, hiding near a refrigerator and holding a pair of scissors. Students reported hearing gunshots in the hallways of Campbell Hall dormitory where the confrontation — captured on at least one Melbourne officer's bodycam — ended. "I heard it. maybe five to six shots," said Dale Henry, a friend of Alhaji Sow.

The family's attorney also planned to look at the number of gunshots fired

"That's why we are here, to find out what happened. This was behavior not consistent with what (Alhaji) did or who he was," said Francis, hired by the family this week. Francis and the parents also called for more training of Florida Tech security officers.

Francis said mental health crises are common on college campuses, where young people are often far away from home for the first time.

"We believe non-lethal force could have been used in this case," Francis said, pointing out that Alhaji was 5'2 and 120 pounds.

An autopsy was conducted Monday at the Brevard medical examiner's office. The findings, including how many times the student was shot, have not been released. In addition, investigators were awaiting the results of a toxicology report, which could take up to six weeks to return. Investigators were looking into reports of a party or gathering that Alhaji Sow attended on Friday.

Melbourne detectives were also busily working to find out a motive, explanation or possible trigger for the attacks, whether a soured relationship, drug use, depression, or something else.

Cmdr. Mark Renkens said of detectives looking into the possible involvement of illegal drugs.

"There is a mention that he did drugs with other students but no one else reported adverse effects like this," Renkens said.

By Wednesday, less than two hours after Sow's parents gave their statement, Melbourne police issued an updated timeline on what happened.

Investigators said that Sow got into a confrontation with a female friend at Columbia Village Apartments about 10:30 p.m. Friday and was removed from the residence, say police, without explanation. Missing were details of who else may have been at the apartment or what may have triggered Sow to begin acting erratically.

What Happened

By 10:40 p.m., Florida Tech’s security officers were dispatched to Columbia Village Apartments to check on multiple reports of a man, believed to be Sow striking a woman.

Sow, a sophomore studying aeronautics, then apparently ran across campus, punching another woman as he headed toward a parking garage. More reports of a disturbance on campus came in.

“He just came out of nowhere, beating the (expletive) out of me…he was walking around the parking garage, hitting cars and like kicking cars and stuff,” a woman reported in a 911 call. Melbourne police began to head toward the area.

Then came information that Sow was armed with a knife. He was then spotted at Roberts Hall, smashing a window and getting bloodied in the process, reports show.

A Candlelight Vigil with about 100 people attending was held at 8:00pm Tuesday at the Panther Plaza of Florida Tech in the wake of a violent encounter on Friday night. Alhaji Mohamed Sow, an 18-year-old student armed with a knife, was shot and killed by Melbourne police and campus security following his attacks on three other students, which resulted in non-life threatening injuries.

Melbourne police said Sow dropped the knife and tried to enter several dorm rooms. Police said He then struck a residential assistant before leaving to head to Campbell Hall. "He wasn't himself," said Jonathan Roberts, who believes his friend Sow had some type of mental breakdown.

At 10:53 p.m., police met with security officers from the university near Campbell Hall. Police said Sow fought another student and confronted two others and this time was clutching a pair of scissors.

Melbourne police, with Florida Tech’s security officers, then searched Campbell at about 10:58 p.m., where officers were told that Sow had holed up in a dorm room.

Officers used a key to open a dorm room where Sow was seen going inside. They spotted the student crouched down near a refrigerator holding a pair of scissors.

It was then that Sow lunged at a Melbourne police officer, hitting his leg and causing a minor injury, reports show. The officers – with Melbourne police wearing bodycams then fired multiple rounds from their weapons.

The other students who were punched or slapped by Sow, had minor injuries.

Investigators will focus not only on the incident itself but the contacts Alhaji Sow had in the days and hours before the incidents began. That also includes a review of any campus video. An autopsy was conducted Monday and samples were taken for a toxicology report that could be completed in six weeks.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents will offer a review of the deadly shooting, reviewing threats — whether real or perceived — that both the still unidentified Melbourne police officer and university security officer encountered during the confrontation with Sow. The investigation will then be turned over to the state attorney's office for a final ruling on whether the shooting was justifiable.

The timing of the shooting came as many students were prepping for the last week of classes followed by finals. Sow's parents expressed shock at the loss of their son. Sow had just returned back to campus after spending Thanksgiving break back home in Riverdale, Ga.

Mohamed Sow was driving a truck through Kentucky when he was contacted by investigators about his son's death. It was 12 hours after the shooting, he said. "When they told me, I was driving. I told them that's not my son. Something happened to Alhaji to make him take a knife," Sow said.

Pausing, Mohamed Sow reflected on how his son — who was initially accepted at George Tech but chose Florida Tech to continue with his education — would phone him daily.

"He called me every day. But it was a good feeling for him to come back home. Now that's not going to happen any more."

J.D. Gallop is a Criminal Justice/Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

