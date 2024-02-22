Parents of Gabby Petito reach settlement in lawsuit against parents of Brian Laundrie

The parents of Gabby Petito have reached a settlement in their lawsuit against the parents of her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who admitted responsibility for her death on a cross-country roadtrip in 2021.

Joseph Petito and Nicole Schmidt sued Christopher and Roberta Laundrie — as well as their attorney, Steve Bertolino — in Sarasota County, alleging they knew details of Gabby Petito’s murder and helped their son conceal information from law enforcement. Details of the settlement have not been released.

“All parties agreed in order to avoid further legal expenses and prolonged personal conflict,” Joseph Petito and Nicole Schmidt said in a statement released by their attorney.

Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old North Port native, was reported missing by her family Sept. 11, 2021. Her body was found in near Grand Tenton National Park in Wyoming on Sept. 19, 2021, and her death was ruled a homicide due to strangulation.

Brian Laundrie was named the lone person of interest in her death after he returned to Florida without contacting Gabby Petito’s family. He disappeared into a wooded area near Sarasota County’s Carlton Reserve, where he committed suicide by gunshot. His body was found Oct. 20, 2021, and a notebook also recovered contained writings that he was responsible for Gabby Petito’s death.

The lawsuit between the sets of parents will not move to trial, which was originally scheduled for May in Sarasota County’s 12th Circuit Court.

