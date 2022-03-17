Parents, grandmother charged in Bensalem infant's drug death

The parents and grandmother of an infant who died of a fentanyl exposure in a Bensalem home earlier this year have been charged in the boy's death, according to police.

On Thursday, Felicity Westmoreland, 22, was arraigned on charges alleging she is responsible for the death of her 4-month-old son, who was found unresponsive in her home on Jan. 7.

Donna Westmoreland, 58, who was the child's grandmother and foster mother, is accused of letting Felicity Westmoreland and the father of the child, Daniel Howarth, 25, watch the child unsupervised when he died, according to police. Howarth is wanted by police, and remains out of custody.

Bucks County Juvenile Dependency Court prohibited her from leaving the child alone with them, police said.

Felicity Westmoreland is charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment, which are felonies, as well as misdemeanor drug offenses. Howarth, who is wanted as of Thursday morning, faces the same offenses.

Donna Westmoreland is charged with felony child endangerment.

Felicity Westmoreland was sent to Bucks County Prison on 10% of $10 million bail. Donna Westmoreland remains free after posting 10% of $150,000 bail.

Bensalem police said officers were sent to Donna Westmoreland's home on Oak Avenue about 12:30 p.m. for a report of an infant in cardiac arrest. The boy was found unresponsive, and he was taken to St. Mary Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Felicity Westmoreland found the child unresponsive in a bassinet in a room where she and Howarth were sleeping in at the time, officials said.

Autopsy results from a coroner's report issued on Feb. 23 showed his cause of death was adverse effects of fentanyl, according to court documents.

Police said the home was in a state of disarray, with clothes, trash and old food scattered throughout it.

Investigators found several drug baggies, syringes and a tourniquet which is used for injecting drugs, according to court documents. The items, which were found in the room where Felicity Westmoreland and Howarth were staying, tested positive for the presence of cocaine and fentanyl, officials said.

"This drug paraphernalia was littered around the room among several baby bottles and pacifiers," police wrote in charging documents.

When police arrived at the scene, Howarth tried to get a jewelry box from the bedroom, according to authorities. When officers found the box, they saw baggies with a white powdery substance in it, and they did not allow Howarth to have it, police said.

Donne Westmoreland, the child's grandmother, had been appointed the baby's foster mother in October, according to police. She was prohibited from leaving the boy unsupervised with Felicity Westmoreland and Howarth, court documents state.

She admitted to police that she left the child in their care the morning the boy died, according to police allegations.

The two have a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for March 30. They did not have attorneys listed for them Thursday.

Anyone with information on Howarth's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 215-633-3719. Tips may also be submitted through the department's CrimeWatch page, https://bucks.crimewatchpa.com/bensalempd.

