A parent's guide to online school: 9 questions to ask to vet your back-to-school choices

In Brandon Wislocki's fifth grade class this spring in California, daily virtual classes were an experiment in creativity.

The Zoom sessions featured guitar playing, group discussions about literature, live math lessons, checks for understanding through Zoom's chat function and silly games, such as Oreo stacking and household scavenger hunts.

The remote lessons featured something many students didn't get this spring when the coronavirus forced instruction online: the learning of new material.

Wislocki's students at Stonegate Elementary in Irvine, California, still covered the core math and English standards that would have been taught in person from mid-March to the end of the school year.

Brandon Wislocki, a fifth grade teacher at Stonegate Elementary School in Irvine, Calif., starts many of his virtual classes by singing to students. More

The experience suggests online learning doesn't have to be bad. There are ways to make it more engaging and effective, education experts said. But schools have little time to figure out how to do that before schools reopen this fall, and they haven't devoted much effort to it.

A growing number of districts, including Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Atlanta and Austin, Texas, plan to start the year with online-only instruction amid a surge in coronavirus cases. In Richmond, Virginia, schools will be online for the first semester. Prince George's County Schools in Maryland called for all students to learn online until at least February of next year.

Many other districts plan a mix of in-person and remote learning – and many ask parents to choose an instruction model for their children.

How can parents tell if what their school has planned for online learning is any good?

Here are nine questions to help you vet the quality of your school's virtual learning program.

Will you have the tech and a teacher for online learning ? (If not, ask for paper)

Because virtual teaching is so new – the world has never seen so many traditional teachers shift to online instruction – there's little conclusive research on what methods produce the best academic outcomes.

The widely agreed-upon basics: You need a computer, preferably one per student, internet access and a teacher who is comfortable teaching online. A lot of disadvantaged and rural students didn't have the technology this spring, and a lot of teachers weren't comfortable teaching through a computer.

If you don't have the technology your child needs, or if the teacher seems to be struggling online, ask whether there's a plan to receive high-quality, tailored materials in print form.

Wislocki worked in TV production and on movies in Los Angeles before becoming a teacher, so the shift to managing Zoom rooms and recording educational videos came naturally to him. His daughter's third grade teacher was not as technologically adept.

"Still, he created good paper packets, and he called a few times a week for a one-on-one conversation," Wislocki said.

"Low-tech" distance learning programs can be effective, said Michael Barbour, a professor at Touro University in California who has studied virtual learning.

He said countries around the world that did the best job of reaching all students during the pandemic were ones that effectively employed old-school tools, such as comprehensive paper packets and lessons broadcast on television or the radio.