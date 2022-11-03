1

Parents say Gwinnett student arrested for shooting gun on campus had been bullied for months

WSBTV.com News Staff
·5 min read

The parents of a Gwinnett County student who was arrested after firing a gun at school said the shooting was the culmination of months of bullying that the school failed to stop.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne was at Shiloh High School in Lawrenceville Thursday, where 17-year-old Kaleb Henderson is accused of firing the gun on campus on Oct. 21. No one was hit or injured, but Kaleb is now in jail and facing charges.

Winne talked to Kaleb’s father, Decorian Henderson, who said his son admitted to firing the gun but said it was because he was at his wit’s end after months of harassment by another group of boys at the high school.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We had a man-to-man conversation and he said, ‘Dad I was just tired, the guys were just... there was too many of them. I cant beat them all. And I felt his pain,” ** said. “Like I felt it. scared. I was scared for him.”

New disciplinary rules went into effect in the district over the summer that put a focus on intervention before discipline and did away with attendance-related tribunals.

Some parents say that gives the school few resources to address problems like bullying.

Kalbe’s mother, Sonya Lucious said in the months before the shooting, she called and visited the high school numerous times about what she said was ongoing bullying of her son.

“I had been to the school about three times in the concerns of ongoing conflict and physical altercations with my son,” Lucious said.

RELATED STORIES:

Lucious said she doesn’t know what the bullying was about, but his sister said Kaleb didn’t even know what it was about.

“That’s my best friend. He tells me everything,” Janiyah Henderson said. “(He said) kids were coming up to him wanting to jump him, but he don’t even know what the beef is about.”

Lucious said that early on, the school suspended a couple of students, but an administrator told her new Gwinnett school rules limited discipline options.

“If I was silent and just let this go on, then it would be nothing that I could say,” Lucious said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Kaleb’s attorney, Manny Arora, alleges that in the weeks before the shooting, seven young men even showed up when Kaleb served in-school suspension and four attempted to get into the room. They were angry about a fight Arora maintains that Kaleb didn’t start. Lucious had hoped a mediation with two of the young men resolved the issue, but it didn’t.

On Oct. 21, cellphone video captured a fight between Kaleb and another young man on camera minutes before Kaleb fired shots. Lucious said her son told her four or five boys had come to the school at dismissal and waited for him near the bus lanes. Kaleb tried unsuccessfully to avoid the boy who wanted to fight.

“After it was over, my son tried to retrieve his things, they tried to throw his book bag around,” Lucious said.

Arora said Kaleb got his bag and tried to leave the school, but the same boys came up in a car and started harassing him. That’s when Kaleb fired a gun.

Lucious said she had no idea her son was carrying a gun in his backpack and that she doesn’t know where it came from.

“I’m not justifying having a gun, but the point is, put yourself in the mind that’s getting relentlessly beat up, and you feel like there’s nothing more than you can do,” Arora said.

Winne spoke to Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson, who said that for her, the issue is cut and dry: Don’t bring guns to school.

“If a child feels threatened, that needs to be clearly reported to all of the authorities, the school, the policing authorities,” Austin-Gatson said.

Lucious said she never went to the police about the bullying because she believed it was the school’s responsibility. And the school never gave her the full names of the other kids involved and Kaleb only gave her first names or Instagram names.

Kaleb voluntarily turned himself in at the jail, where he is still in custody.

A spokesman with the school district issued a statement, saying:

“Gwinnett County Public Schools is unable to comment on the incident that happened at Shiloh High School last week because it is an open criminal investigation. With that said, the possession and/or use of a firearm on school property is not only against district policy, it is against the law and violators will receive appropriate school disciplinary consequences and criminal charges.”

Kaleb’s dad said he wanted people to understand that his son was scared.

“My son is not a monster,” he said. “He’s a B-roll honor student.”

The shooting is just one of several violent incidents we’re reported recently near Gwinnett County Schools. Since Oct. 21 there has been a deadly shooting, a threat that sent a school into lockdown and a box cutter attack.

An emergency meeting was held Wednesday night to talk about the violence plaguing the county. The district has been considering adding metal detectors and security wands. The meeting ended without a specific plan to tackle the violence.

Recommended Stories

  • Officer under investigation after pregnant woman says he harassed her in viral video

    A local police chief says video of one of his officers screaming at a driver was so disturbing he immediately launched an Internal Affairs investigation. The officer is now suspended.

  • ‘They won’t call it mold:’ College students say mold is taking over their Cobb apartment

    The couple says mold is growing throughout the apartment, including inside purses and shoes.

  • ‘Firefly Lane’: Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke on Emotional Goodbye After Season 2 (Exclusive)

    'Firefly Lane' drops Part 1 of its final season Dec. 2 on Netflix.

  • The Worst Fast-Food French Fries

    Oh, the French fry. Is there any side dish better than fried up spuds to pair along with that cheeseburger or order of chicken nuggets? It's a true fast-food staple, and for those who take their fries seriously, they have a favorite. But it's important to know that not all fast-food fries are the same. And we're not just talking about taste here! There are some fry options that are truly unhealthy for you.So which popular fast-food chain has the worst French fries out there, health-wise?We round

  • Chefs Say They Would Never Order These Things From a Restaurant

    Eating at a restaurant can be an incredibly fun experience. Whether it's for a special occasion every once in a while or something you enjoy doing on a regular basis, there is usually something on the menu for everyone. Because of marketing techniques and little-known industry secrets, sometimes being a customer at a restaurant and choosing what to eat can feel like blindly taking a shot in the dark. Can you really trust that what you order will meet your expectations? And if they were in your s

  • Students say Morehouse gave them thousands in scholarships, then asked for money back

    Now, they say they don’t know if they can go back to class after holiday break because their accounts are showing a negative balance.

  • Eat These Fruits To Lose 5 Inches of Belly Fat, Dietitian Says

    Fruits are a fabulous source of nutrients, and if you're not already working them into your diet, what are you waiting for? According to MyPlate, fruit is low in sodium, fat, and calories. It provides your body with dietary fiber, helping to lower your risk of developing serious illnesses, like heart disease. Its high water and fiber contents fill you up, as noted by Healthline, which means you'll likely eat less and save some calories. Needless to say, fruit is an important staple for your over

  • What Are the Benefits of a Step-Up CD?

    A step-up certificate of deposit, or "step-up CD," is a variable interest deposit product where the rate of interest gradually increases over the term of the certificate. Eventually, the certificate matures and you get back your initial deposit with interest. … Continue reading → The post What Is a Step-Up CD? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Pence backs GOP's Kemp as Abrams talks Medicaid

    Former US Vice President Mike Pence is supporting Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp as he makes his closing argument Tuesday for a second term over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams (Nov. 1) (AP Video: Sharon Johnson/Bill Barrow)

  • Tiger Global Funds Cut China Exposure and Pause New Stock Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Tiger Global Management, a long-time investor in China, has pulled back from the region and is pausing future stock investments.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsThe firm’

  • High mortgage rates drive down home sales

    Home sales across the country over the last eight months are down as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates. Rising mortgage rates are shrinking the number of people who can get a loan and buy a home. Lilia Luciano takes a look.

  • Couple killed in Alpharetta plane crash were popular local dentist, wife

    “They were wonderful people,” a friend said.

  • DeSantis' handling of COVID-19 helped shape his reelection campaign

    The way DeSantis handled the pandemic in Florida meant reinvention. He was seen as a national hero to some and a national target to others.

  • Record fundraising in Georgia governor's race nears $170M

    Big money continues to roll into Georgia's governor's race even as Republican incumbent Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams have already blown through the records they set in 2018. Abrams has raised nearly $98 million, according to reports filed with the state ethics commission, while Kemp has raised more than $69 million. Abrams and Kemp filed their final periodic finance reports of the campaign Tuesday, for contributions through Oct. 25, but continue to file supplemental reports of large donations.

  • Biden administration spending $4.5 billion to help lower home heating costs

    The money will be provided to state, local and tribal governments to help more than 5 million families pay heating and utility bill costs, and can also be used to make home energy repairs.

  • Savage x Fenty fashion show trailer

    Savage x Fenty fashion show trailer.Source: Amazon Prime

  • Mayor arrested for attempted murder in Halloween road rage incident: Police

    The mayor of a small town in Oregon has been arrested for attempted murder following a road rage incident on Halloween that led to him firing multiple gunshots at a family of four, police said. The incident occurred at approximately 8:43 p.m. on Halloween night when a family of four -- two adults and two children, ages 5 and 8 -- were traveling south on Highway 281, about 65 miles east of Portland, Oregon, when they encountered an SUV that was driving erratically, according to a statement from the Hood River County Sheriff's Office. The SUV suddenly pulled over to the side of the highway, which caused the driver of the family vehicle to become concerned and slow down in order to get a description of the erratic driver and his vehicle to report it to the police, the sheriff's office said.

  • Incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis, a national Republican star, faces off against Democrat Charlie Crist in Florida's gubernatorial election

    The race will test whether Florida is still a swing state, or one that has shifted solidly red. DeSantis won by only half a percentage point in 2018.

  • 2 Tulare officers arrested at Halloween party, 3 on paid leave amid probe into incident

    The men were released from jail and placed on paid leave pending the results of the administrative and criminal investigations

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Would've Been Canceled Before Recasting Chadwick Boseman

    When a person loses a loved one, you never quite get over it. But, eventually, you do have to move forward. And that was one of the many dilemmas the cast and crew of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had. What do you do in a sequel to a movie whose star, Chadwick Boseman, tragically died? Do you recast the role? Do you even make the movie?