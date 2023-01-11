Parents of Hartford murder victim increase reward for information to $500K in hopes of finding person who killed their son

The family of Eros Diaz, an Avon man killed in Hartford in 2019, has increased the reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person responsible for his death to $500,000, according to the family’s lawyer.

The family planned to hold a press conference Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at the corner of Winship Street and Gilman Street in Hartford where Diaz was killed on what would have been his 28th birthday.

Diaz died on June 22, 2019, from multiple gunshot wounds. He was found dead in a car by police. Another man, Xavier Lugo of East Hartford, survived the shooting but was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds.

Diaz, whose street name was “Red,” was sentenced to 45 months in prison for distributing crack cocaine, heroin and fentanyl in December of 2016, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

He had drug convictions in state court as well, court records show.

The Diaz’s are increasing the reward to honor their son, said Attorney John Kennelly. They are also hoping that the large sum will help potential witnesses come forward to move the investigation into his murder along, he said.

“This horrendous crime occurred in broad daylight, and we know people can identify the murderer(s). Hopefully, this new reward will convince them to step up and do the right thing,” Diaz’s mother, Katherine Diaz, said in a statement.

Kennelly said there have not been any specific developments in the investigation into Diaz’s death. He said the Hartford Police Department and State’s Attorney’s Office have been keeping the family informed throughout the process.

“The Hartford Police Department continues to investigate this tragedy, and we thank them for not letting Eros be forgotten,” Jay and Katherine Diaz said in a statement. “We believe that by increasing the reward, we can assist the police by encouraging witnesses to come forward and get justice for our son.”

The family’s reward was originally $15,000 then was raised to $30,000 before another raise to $100,000 on Jan. 11, 2022. The money is coming directly from the family, and a committee will be established to determine the rules of the reward. The family will be legally bound to the agreement, Kennelly said.

Anyone with information on Diaz’s killing can call 860-719-5534 and leave a message with their name, contact information and what information they have regarding the shooting, Kennelly’s office said. The information will be vetted by Kennelly and turned over to investigators, he said.

“This has just been a devastating event for this family and they, fortunately, have the means to try to supplement the police investigation,” Kennelly said. “Not many Hartford residents would have the means to do something like this, but they are committed to honoring their son and bringing the murderers to justice.”

The family hopes the nature of this reward will encourage people to come forward in other gun violence cases in Hartford, Kennelly said.

Diaz was raised in Hartford until he moved to Rocky Hill at age 11 and then Avon. He was a graduate of Avon High School in 2014. He was a managing partner of Neways, Inc. alongside his father, Jay, before he was killed, according to his obituary.