Parents Have New Headache as Masks in School Become Optional

Skylar Woodhouse and Nic Querolo
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of U.S. school districts are shifting from stern mask mandates to softer mask-optional guidelines, giving parents and children final say in a fraught debate.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Some adults say the change is overdue, and that after years of pandemic angst, their kids yearn to see the faces of teachers and classmates. Others say mask choice opens a new arena for peer pressure and ridicule, a perennial issue, but one that’s newly serious with varying vaccination rates and shots out of reach for the youngest students.

Schoolchildren already face pressure to fit in, particularly in matters of clothing and appearance. Parents have limited ability to control their offspring outside the house -- not news to anyone who has waged a battle over skirt length or green hair. Now, masks are the new headache.

Lupe Hernandez’s vaccinated 8-year-old son, Nico, caught Covid in December and faces lingering side effects. Nico, who has special needs, will remain masked when the mandate ends at his school in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood.

Hernandez says her son already “feels different just being autistic,” and the last thing she wants is extra anxiety when he sees other students not wearing masks.

Tori Mikos, of Hampshire, Illinois, in Chicago’s exurbs, has three children in elementary school, and says they won’t be wearing masks.

“I’m thrilled that we are going to mask-optional,” she said. “This is something that myself and many parents have wanted for a really long time.”

But her children face new crosscurrents of pressure, Mikos said. “We’ve had more parents, even in the carpool, say rude comments,” she said.

Kids who persist with masking will have it worse, she said.

“The kids will tease kids that are wearing the mask,” Mikos said. “I hope that does not happen.”

More than half of the largest 500 U.S. districts now practice mask-optional policies, according to Burbio, a Pelham, New York, data company that tracks school closings. New Jersey, which enacted some of the strictest safety measures at the height of the pandemic is lifting its mandate Monday, as is New York City, the nation’s largest district.

New York City’s private Horace Mann School, with some 1,800 students in nursery through 12th grade, is telling families its Monday transition to mask-optional life will be hard.

“While the sunsetting of the mask mandate indoors and when on campus will be a relief to some, it will be a source of discomfort and even anxiety for others,” head of school Thomas Kelly said in a letter to parents.

The Austin Independent School District in Texas asked parents, students and teachers in a survey whether it was time to make masks optional, and the results so far have been perfectly split, with 6% unsure. Almost a third of respondents said the mandate should stay in place for the rest of the school year. Still, the district made masking optional effective Monday.

The policy shift mirrors relaxed guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that rolled out in late February. Some health experts have questioned the timing, and criticized the move, because of the difficulty of reinstating mask rules in the event of another surge.

In practice, optional policies may create more friction than mandates.

“Some kids who are masking are actually teasing and or bullying the kids who are not masking, and the same is true vice versa, so it’s not just a one way thing,” said Mary Alvord, a psychologist in Montgomery County, Maryland. “It just creates a lot of angst, because now anything can go.”

The added burden comes after a prolonged period of social isolation that caused anxiety and depression among children to spike, according to several studies.

Tajh Sutton, president of her local school board in Brooklyn, is concerned about relaxing the rule. She kept her two children home without a virtual option for months during the beginning of the school year -- until she started getting calls from the attendance officer.

Her children returned in November and the whole family had contracted Covid by January.

“My 8-year-old daughter told me she doesn’t want to go school if people are not going to wear masks,” Sutton said. “I don’t understand why we wouldn’t keep the masks on.”

Across the country, more than 12.6 million child Covid cases have been reported cumulatively. January saw the highest level of infection among children throughout the pandemic, though cases fell dramatically in the weeks that followed. Since the beginning of September, there have been nearly 7.6 million child cases, according to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Chicago Public Schools, the third-largest district in the U.S., will make masks optional for staff and students starting March 14, according to an emailed statement on Monday.

The Chicago Teachers Union did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the changed policy, but in a March 4 letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the union said “unilaterally moving to mask optional policy” would violate its Jan. 12 agreement with the district over safety protocols.

Some Chicago parents were frustrated that city schools lagged public indoor venues and other districts around Illinois in relaxing guidelines.

“All of us were going to be able to enjoy our lives mask-free for the first time in months, and our children, the least vulnerable to this disease, continue to be masked by mandate of the board,” said Nick Kryczka, a parent of third- and fifth-grade students in Chicago’s Jefferson Park neighborhood. “I would describe it as a major inconvenience at the least.”

Health experts have pushed for clearer metrics for when to relax or tighten the guidelines, and raised concern about the public’s willingness to re-mask if those benchmarks aren’t understood when cases begin to spike.

“The thing I’m worried about is the idea for people that this is done -- that you can go home and burn your masks and never see them again,” said Jaimie Meyer, associate professor of medicine and public health at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. If a new variant emerges, “I’m afraid there won’t be the public appetite for reverting to more restrictive measures.”

Horace Mann will still require masks for its youngest students, and advised parents to keep their own feelings on the issue in check during conversations with their children.

“Masked or unmasked, at HM we treat each other with the respect, kindness and generosity of heart each of us deserves daily,” Kelly wrote.

(Adds Chicago’s planned change to policy starting in 23rd paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix Is Shutting All Services in Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. is shutting its operations in Russia, one of the largest media companies to pull out of the market following the attack on Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Against Forming Pacific NATO and Backing TaiwanStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. Sending More Troops, Tankers to EuropeUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtNo new cust

  • 'I must see your smiles today': Masks come off in RI schools for the first time in 2 years

    In Bristol, some compared Monday to the first day of school all over again.

  • Philadelphia and N.J. schools move to make masks optional

    New Jersey lifts the mask mandate for students Monday as the School District of Philadelphia lifts it Wednesday.

  • College student dies on skiing trip after crashing on Gunsight Peak, Oregon rescuers say

    The 20-year-old was a student at Whitman College in Washington, rescuers said.

  • Robinhood Rival EToro Reimburses Users After Dumping Russia's Magnit

    (Bloomberg) -- Trading platform EToro is reimbursing clients for losses after it liquidated positions in Russian supermarket Magnit PJSC in their portfolios for about a penny a share last week.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Against Forming Pacific NATO and Backing TaiwanStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. Sending More Troops, Tankers to EuropeUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves

  • Cold case arrest: Princess Anne man faces murder charges in 2010 Wicomico County shooting

    State police said Ryan Joseph Ellis of Princess Anne has been indicted on first- and second-degree murder charges in a fatal 2010 Hebron shooting.

  • This Florida Town Has One of the Best Beaches in the U.S. — Known for Its Incredible White-quartz Sand

    Siesta Key is just off the coast of Sarasota.

  • Ukraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. House is exploring a bill that would ban the import of Russian oil and energy products, a move that could add to economic pressure as more companies pull out of the country in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Neede

  • Biden administration proposing rule to cut truck pollution

    The Biden administration announced on Monday that it is proposing a new rule that would aim to slash pollution generated by heavy-duty vehicles, including buses and trucks. The administration seeks to cut releases of nitrogen oxides - which can contribute to asthma and other lung conditions - from new heavy-duty vehicles by up to 90 percent by 2031 when compared to current standards. If finalized, this Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)...

  • Kristen Stewart Stuns In Sheer Black Corset Dress At Santa Barbara Film Festival

    On Friday, Kristen Stewart stunned in a sheer black Chanel gown with mock turtleneck while attending the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

  • How This Photographer Made The Teenage Dream “Euphoria” Come To Life On Film

    Eddy Chen, who captured stunning and surreal photos of Euphoria's actors on set, said he felt like it was being back in high school.View Entire Post ›

  • Police continue to shoot, kill Blacks at far higher rate than other groups: study

    All of the social justice initiatives and protests surrounding the deaths of Black people at the hands of police have […] The post Police continue to shoot, kill Blacks at far higher rate than other groups: study appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Montgomery Public Schools to go facemask-optional starting April 8

    Montgomery Public Schools will make masks optional for students beginning on April 8. MPS may reverse the decision between now and the end of the school year.

  • Abortion access still difficult after historic Mexico ruling

    Six months after Mexico’s Supreme Court ruled that criminalizing abortion was unconstitutional, a hospital in the southern state of Guerrero refused to perform an abortion on a 9-year-old rape victim. The case is a recent example of what abortion advocates warned of after the high court’s ruling last year: until each state reforms its penal code there will continue being obstacles to safe and legal abortions in much of the country. It was only after the Guerrero girl’s case drew media attention and lawmakers and activists intervened that Guerrero’s health secretary cleared the way for her abortion last month.

  • Lithium Squeeze Has Sigma Looking to Double Brazil Capacity

    (Bloomberg) -- With battery makers screaming out for new supplies of lithium, a Brazilian-focused company is raising its initial output projection and turning toward a second-stage development. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Against Forming Pacific NATO and Backing TaiwanStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. Sending More Troops, Tankers to EuropeUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves

  • Tightening financial conditions sound alarm for world economy

    Global financial conditions, perceived as strongly correlated with future growth, are at the tightest in two years, driven by soaring energy prices, sliding stocks and the market fallout from the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Financial conditions is the umbrella phrase for how metrics such as exchange rates, equity swings and borrowing costs affect the availability of funding in the economy. How loose or tight conditions are dictate spending, saving and investment plans of businesses and households.

  • College enrollment is down across the board. Schools respond with efforts to reduce dropout rates.

    There's a new emphasis at colleges and universities on reducing the number of dropouts who end up with little to show for their time and tuition.

  • Thomas the Tank Engine Becomes a Boss Fight In 'Elden Ring'

    After making an appearance in Resident Evil Village, one of the gaming world's most oddly beloved...

  • NYC ends COVID vaccine and mask mandates: ‘It’s time to open our city’

    Mayor Eric Adams is dropping some key pandemic restrictions to 'get the economy back up and operating' as NYC COVID cases fall

  • Investors Circle Russian Assets as Sanctions Tighten

    (Bloomberg) -- Roman Abramovich has for years ignored attempts to buy his Chelsea Football Club, even as the U.K. made it hard for him to visit London to watch the team. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Against Forming Pacific NATO and Backing TaiwanStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. Sending More Troops, Tankers to EuropeUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtN