Parents helping parents: RI foster and adoptive families find community in The Village

Different paths led the founders of The Village for Rhode Island Foster & Adoptive Families to foster parenting. Some were drawn to it as teenagers; others fell into it by chance. Still others took family members in need into their homes or found themselves in their middle years and longing for children.

Founders of The Village are fused by their foster-parent journeys and the desire to build a community centered on openness and support.

“One of our founding values was to create a welcoming environment. Everyone is welcome,” said Maya Frye Colantuono, who with four other foster moms founded the nonprofit in 2016 after years of discussion. Colantuono’s family has taken in 14 children through the years in addition to raising four of their own and adopting a now teenager.

Kids line up to see Santa at the annual gingerbread event sponsored by The Village for Rhode Island Foster & Adoptive Families, held Dec. 10 at Cranston's Orchard Farms Elementary School.

Over the seven years since, The Village has grown to include nine support groups, geared toward single parents, Spanish speakers, grandparents and kinship providers, meaning they have taken in a family member. It has built a robust Facebook presence that serves as an outlet and resource for families navigating the world of bio-parents and children confronting grief, loss and often anger. It provides peer mentoring to help families stick with it when times get challenging.

“It’s people helping each other,” Colantuono said.

The Village has a closet at its offices at Trinity Episcopal Church at 139 Ocean Ave. in Cranston packed with clothes, equipment, diapers, toys and other provisions for foster and adoptive families. And it hosts several events each year to bring the families together.

“We need to make sure the people who truly need the support are getting it,” said Kim Zandy, a founder who is an adoptive mom of two.

At the Cranston offices of The Village for Rhode Island Foster & Adoptive Families, from left, are founder Maya Frye Colantuono, board chair Sue Babin, founders Kim Zandy, Elaine Gabellieri and Kelley Fluette, and Shannon Dos Santos, the organization’s project director. All have traveled the foster parenting journey.

The events – which include a Fall Festival, Easter egg hunt, and an annual gingerbread celebration – serve as a touchstone for families to know that they are not alone and to bring people together to see the children evolve.

“It’s for the kids to see they are not the only ones who are adopted. … They continue to grow and heal,” said Kelley Fluette, another founder, biological mother of four, adoptive mom of two and active foster parent.

'People were just pouring out their souls'

The founders met each other years ago through support groups for foster parents and mentoring at the state Department of Children, Youth and Families. They recalled being mystified at the lack of attendance.

“This is so important. Why aren’t people showing up?" Fluette said. "We thought, 'What can we do?’ If people had this community, they would stay.”

“People were just pouring out their souls. People just needed it so badly,” Elaine Gabellieri, a founder and adoptive mother, said. She has had seven placements since 2009 and has two biological daughters who have followed her into the social work field.

“We saw something that was missing that we knew we needed,” Colantuono said.

They would meet for a support group at the then Little Falls bakery in Pawtuxet Village to lend one another support.

“We talked about it for a very long time,” Fluette said.

Finally, in 2016, at a meeting at Brewed Awakenings, they made it official. The Village was born.

“We wanted to be very pure in our advocacy,” Colantuono said.

The Village wins praise and gratitude from the state for its work.

Destiny and Julian Babin, adoptive children of Sue Babin, board chairwoman of The Village, work on their houses at the gingerbread event.

“The Village for RI is one of the community organizations DCYF partners with to provide support to our Department’s resource families. The support services and resources they provide align with DCYF’s mission to partner with families and communities to help raise safe and healthy children and youth in a caring environment,” DCYF Director Ashley Deckert said in a statement.

“DCYF is grateful for the type of support services and resources that community organizations such as The Village for RI are providing to our resource families. We believe that their work continues to make a positive impact on families,” said Lori D’Alessio, administrator for the Division of Licensing and Resource Families at DCYF.

A path to healing for children in distress

The Village umbrella now includes more than 550 families negotiating an uncommon world. Many of the children suffered trauma, meaning they are wounded and need a safe, stable home in which to start to heal. They are often sad at the loss of their birth families, confused and sometimes angry. The kids struggle to understand what led them there.

Foster and adoptive families serve as the foundation on the children’s path to recovery. They bear witness to the cascade of emotions without judgment.

“I would not be a foster parent without The Village,” Gabellieri said.

Kids play a ring toss game with an inflatable antler headpiece at The Village's gingerbread event, one of several annual get-togethers organized by the nonprofit to build community among adoptive and foster families.

“I couldn’t have survived without the support,” Fluette agreed.

The Village families bond over experiences such as family members or friends suggesting that they “asked for it” or that they give the kids back when times get tough. They recoil at people saying they couldn’t imagine loving a child who wasn’t biological or how lucky the children are to have them.

“They never say give them back,” Zandy said of The Village families.

Indeed, at a recent gingerbread event sponsored by Sanctuary Church, families packed the cafeteria at Orchard Farms Elementary School in Cranston, busily sticking gumdrops and M&Ms on cookie houses.

The parents – both foster, adoptive and grandparents – beamed as the children smeared frosting and popped candies into their mouths. Families lined up for photographs with Santa as hot cocoa and sugar cookies flowed. Evidence was everywhere of their support and love for the children the families welcomed into their homes.

'You want them to see the birth parents'

The Village families understand the presence of the birth families in the children’s lives and the sometimes heartbreaking process of reunification. It is part of the journey.

“You want them to see the birth parents," Zandy said. "The kids want to see them, and it’s good for them.”

Fluette recalled her adoptive son refusing to sit at the same table when they met his birth mother at McDonald’s.

A playroom for children at The Village's offices at Trinity Episcopal Church in Cranston. Toys and other resources are available to adoptive and foster families.

“You need this to get past the hatred,” Fluette coached the now 15-year-old.

Gradually, she said, he’d join the conversations. Over time, the bitterness eased. He grew to understand that his mother was not capable of raising him, due to her own history. Often, the parents have experienced trauma themselves or struggle with substance-use disorders or mental illness.

“He’s so kind to her,” Fluette said.

In cases where the children can safely forge relationships with their biological families, The Village founders were committed to fusing those bonds.

“For my kids, they would be heartbroken without that relationship," Zandy said. "They want to know the story of why you couldn’t take care of me.”

To Gabellieri, knowing the birth family helps her son better understand himself.

Sue Babin, board chairwoman for The Village, takes a photo of the gingerbread house made by her daughter, Destiny. She said the nonprofit hopes to expand its outreach to the biological families of adopted and foster children in the year ahead, "to let them know right from the beginning it’s not us versus them.”

Increasing support for birth families, grandparents

With that in mind, The Village founders and Shannon Dos Santos, the organization’s project director, hope to expand the mission to include support groups, events and opportunities for biological families.

“We want to do more for birth families,” said Sue Babin, The Village board chairwoman and an adoptive mom of two. ”We want to let them know right from the beginning it’s not us versus them.”

They also want to expand their outreach to the estimated 5,000 grandparents in Rhode Island who are raising their grandchildren. The founders plan to improve tracking through the support groups so they can serve as a resource to DCYF when issues bubble up. They'd like to bring on more staff so they can reach more families.

There are an estimated 1,500 children in state custody in Rhode Island. By offering peer mentoring to foster parents and guiding them to the resources they need, The Village hopes to improve outcomes for children and families.

The Village can be reached at admin@rivillage.org and (401) 481-5483.

