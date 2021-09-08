Parents with higher incomes are more likely to oppose mask mandates in schools according to a new poll

Students at a Florida high school, walk to the campus on their first day of school, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

A new poll found parents with higher incomes are more likely to oppose mask mandates.

The poll was conducted by Momentive and Axios from August 16 to 25 and surveyed more than 38,000 adults.

Responses were also sorted by demographics such as race, gender, and political leaning, the last of which produced the most disparate results.

The poll was conducted by Momentive and Axios from August 16 to 25 and surveyed 38,000 adults, sorting responses on various demographic factors such as income level, race, gender, state, and political leaning.

A majority of parents with school-age children said they support mask mandates for students and staff - about 59% of respondents - compared to 30% of adults indicating their opposition to such mandates.

Of the 3,225 adults who made less than $50,000 and indicated their stance on mask mandates, only 19% said they opposed mask mandates. Of those earning between $50,000 and $99,999, 36% opposed mask mandates in school, and 40% of adults making more than $100,000 annually said they were in opposition.

White parents are also more likely to oppose mask mandates, with 42% of respondents indicating they were in opposition, compared to 6% of Black parents, 15% of Hispanic parents, and 25% of those of other races, according to the poll.

Male respondents were more likely to oppose mask mandates - about 36% - versus female respondents, in which 24% were in opposition.

Categorizing responses by political affiliation produced the most contrasting results, with 54% of Republican respondents saying they opposed mask mandates compared to just 4% of Democrats, according to the poll.

Mask mandates in schools have been met with mixed responses, as some states choose to adopt the health safety guidelines, while others staunchly oppose mask-wearing.

