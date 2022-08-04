Parents hog-tied son to keep him from getting into the candy, they told Ohio police

A mother and stepfather are accused of hog-tying their 12-year-old son and leaving him on the floor of an Ohio hotel room for hours, according to news outlets.

An officer with the Northwood Police Department found the child in a room at the Baymont hotel on July 22, according to an affidavit obtained by WTOL.

A call had come into the department earlier from someone concerned a child was tied up in one of the rooms, the station reported. And that’s exactly what the officer found, the affidavit said.

The boy’s arms were behind his back, his wrists and ankles bound together with shoelaces, the outlet reported.

Two other children were there, ages 6 and 14, according to WTVG. They were unrestrained.

Jason Sosnowicz Sr., the stepfather, was also in the room, the affidavit said, and the boy’s mother, Tabetha, arrived a short time later.

Tabetha, 38, and Jason, 42, told the officer it’s something they would “normally” do to the boy, because “he gets into things,” according to WTVG.

The Sonowicz’ said their son’s sweet tooth was the reason, the Toledo Blade reported. They had to tie him up to stop him from getting into candy while they slept, they said.

But he had been tied up for about 9 hours, from 3 a.m. to when the officer arrived at 12:30 p.m., the outlet reported. A police report said the boy was injured, though it’s not clear how or how severely.

Both parents have been charged with child endangerment, a 3rd degree felony, court records show.

Bond was set at $75,000 for Jason, and $25,000 for Tabetha.

Mom hit her 6-year-old child with car on purpose, Mississippi police say

Woman stabs children as house burns around them, killing four, Georgia sheriff says

Woman chained in abandoned house for days saved when man hears her screams in Chicago