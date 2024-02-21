Parents at Huntersville charter school concerned about racial disparities in discipline, bullying

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Parents of children at a Huntersville charter school claim their students don’t feel safe on campus.

Some parents of students at Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy say officials aren’t addressing ongoing concerns about bullying and disparities in discipline for the school in its first year of operation.

More than a dozen parents crowded into the conference room Tuesday night at the Poplar Tent Road campus to express concerns about bullying, student performance and discipline dipartites.

Braunte Mowbray was one of several parents who signed up to speak at the meeting. She recently pulled her student out of the academy after multiple reports of bullying.

“There was bullying time and time again, and administrative staff didn’t do anything about it,” Mowbray said. “Just unfair practices, me coming to the school just trying to make sure my daughter was safe, and she didn’t feel safe here.”

During Tuesday’s meeting, another parent claimed her son was assaulted and bullied last November. The parent says the student involved only received a three-day out-of-school suspension.

The mother says, a few months later, her son got a two-day out-of-school suspension after a verbal altercation.

Bonnie Cone opened its Leadership Academy in fall 2023 for the 7-12 grade level.

“He’s not even the only one, there have been other kids who have been bullied and nothing has been done,” Mowbray said. “That’s why you see a bunch of parents here who want to speak up who want to get things changed in the school.”

Their claims follow a nationwide trend of discipline disparities between students of different races. Data from the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights shows Black students in North Carolina make up 25 percent of the population and account for 34 percent of out-of-school suspensions. Meanwhile, white students make up 44 percent of the population and account for 45 percent of out-of-school suspensions.

Since Bonnie Cone is a new school at the 7-12 grade level, there’s not enough data available online to evaluate it. The organization’s Classical Academy serves grades pre-K-6 and opened in 2019.

Members of Bonnie Cone’s board of directors says they are taking a closer look at their policies.

“That’s one of the things we’re looking at in closed sessions, as an administration,” said Kyle King, secretary of the Bonnie Cone Board of Directors. “We’re collectively working together to figure out what is the root of these causes so that we can be able to not just reprimand our students, but support them in their transition not only throughout school, but into adulthood as well.”

King says administration will prioritize equity, safety and student performance with measurable goals.

“Our number one priority is academic performance because at the end of the day, we’re an educational institution and our number one priority is the academics of our students,” King said. “After that is safety, if our students don’t feel heard, if they don’t feel seen, if they don’t feel supported, if they feel bullied if there are physical altercations those things are unacceptable. So, how I would measure that is a decrease in incident reports and a decrease in suspensions.”

Administrators have rolled out a new program called Ambassadors for Compassion for seventh- and eighth-grade students as a part of the solution to bullying concerns. Mowbray hopes parents’ strength in numbers will help spark change at the school so she can feel comfortable sending her children to the upper school.

“What I feel good about tonight is that all of these parents that are here right now,” Mowbray said.” “Even if they came just to hear, I like the parents showing tonight and I remember when it was just me by myself and [administration] didn’t hear anything.”

Bonnie Cone is managed by Charter One, a nationwide company based in Arizona. Melody Hudson, director of Marketing and PR for Charter One sent a statement about parents’ concerns at the meeting, saying in part:

“Though we cannot discuss specific details of student discipline situations, we can confirm that all students are held to the same level of expectations and that disciplinary actions are made under a fair and equitable process, regardless of any defining factors,” Hudson wrote.

She continued, “In regard to the allegations levied at tonight’s board meeting, they were provided without pertinent context and, in some cases, were factually inaccurate. We will continue to engage parents on their concerns and work to find appropriate solutions that make our school the best it can be. One of those solutions is the Ambassadors Compassion Program, which is a student-led initiative, guided in partnership with adults, to provide students with important skills to overcome common life challenges.”

The board of directors meets again March 19 online and in person. Parents say they will keep showing up and hope to stay involved to push for solutions for better student outcomes.

