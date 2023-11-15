Parents re-indicted in murder of 16-year-old daughter in Augusta

FILE - LaTania "Janell" Carwell

The Augusta District Attorney's Office Special Victims Unit announced Wednesday the re-indictment of an Augusta couple accused of murdering their daughter.

Leon Lamar Tripp was originally charged with malice murder and other charges, while Tanya Faye Tripp was charged with second degree murder, according to a news release from the DA's office.

However, a "recent review of the evidence" led prosecutors to determine the couple acted in concert to cause the death and disappearance of their daughter, LaTania "Janell" Carwell.

The charges against Tanya Tripp were upgraded Tuesday to malice murder and felony murder.

The couple now faces the following charges:

Malice murder

Felony murder

Aggravated assault

Cruelty to children in the first degree

Concealing the death of another

Since the case is pending, Augusta District Attorney Jared T. Williams "is limited by the Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct from making extra-judicial comments," according to the release.

Background on the Augusta murder case

Tanya Tripp reported her 16-year-old daughter, LaTania "Janell" Carwell, missing on April 17, 2017.

She told investigators her husband woke her up on the night before Janell's disappearance, saying he was taking her along with him to help a friend having car troubles, according to previous reporting. She said weeks had gone by since she had heard from either of them.

Leon Tripp married Tanya Tripp in 2015 and moved in with her and her daughters, according to previous reporting.

On May 23, 2017, Tanya and Leon Tripp were arrested together at a DeKalb County U-Haul facility, according to previous reporting.

Janell's remains were found in a grave behind a home on Golden Camp Road on March 8, 2018.

