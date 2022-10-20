Parents jailed after boy locked in outdoor dog kennel in freezing cold, NC cops say

A 9-year-old boy was left padlocked in an outdoor dog kennel, even as temperatures dipped to 28 degrees in North Carolina, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

The discovery was made around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct, 19, outside a home on Cress Road in Lexington, 60 miles northeast of Charlotte.

Three adults face child abuse charges in the case, and a total of five children have been taken from the home, officials say. Among the children was an infant and a 4-year-old, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators say an anonymous caller reported “a juvenile child, approximately 9-10 years of age, was locked in a dog kennel overnight” at the home.

“Deputies immediately responded to the residence and confirmed this report and located a 9-year-old child locked in a dog kennel, which was secured with a padlock,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“Deputies forced entry into the dog kennel and rushed the child to EMS personnel who arrived on the scene to assist. ... The 9-year-old child was transported to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem for evaluation and was later released.”

The boy was found imprisoned with “bits and pieces” of clothes and “a little bit of food was inside, but not enough to sustain warmth for this child,” officials said.

Investigators say it was not an isolated event. “It’s been going on for a span of time,” officials said.

A married couple who live in the home were arrested and charged with felony child abuse, misdemeanor child abuse and false Imprisonment, police said. The man is the boy’s biological father and the woman is his stepmother, officials said.

A woman identified as the boy’s aunt was later arrested and charged with felony child abuse, misdemeanor child abuse, false imprisonment, possession of firearm by felon, and maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substances, officials said.

”Davidson County Social Services has taken protective custody of all three children found at the residence, and two other children who live at the residence who were found safe at school,” the sheriff’s office said. “Although arrests have been made in this incident, this is an ongoing and active investigation.”

Bond for the couple was set at $100,000 each, and bond for the aunt was set at $300,000, officials said.

