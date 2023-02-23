Parents of Kent State student killed in hit-and-run demand suspect be charged with homicide

[Source]

The parents of a 22-year-old Kent State University student who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Franklin Township, Ohio, are calling on authorities to charge the 19-year-old suspect with homicide.

Colin Vinh Pho was riding his electric scooter along Summit Road near the intersection of State Route 261 when a vehicle fatally hit him from behind and fled the scene on Aug. 22, 2022.

Police have identified the hit-and-run suspect as Timothy M. Brind, a 19-year-old man from Portage County.

The Portage County Court of Common Pleas has issued a warrant for Brind’s arrest. As of Wednesday, records show that the teen currently remains at large.

On Wednesday, a grand jury announced an indictment to charge Brind with a third-degree felony for failing to stop after the crash that left Pho dead.

However, prosecutors said that there are no other charges to be made against Brind, as he was found to be “not at fault” in the fatal crash.

Authorities said that Pho’s scooter merged into the path of Brind’s 2008 Dodge Charger and that the 19-year-old tried to avoid contact by swerving.

In an interview with Fox 8, Pho’s father, Jonathan, disputed the claim.

“That doesn’t sound logical to me, because the damage was on the left side of the vehicle and the left driver-side mirror. Had Colin cut him off, the damage would’ve been on the right side,” Jonathan said.

Jonathan and his wife, Debra, reportedly plan to file a civil lawsuit against Brind once the criminal case is resolved.

Following the death of their eldest son, the Phos called on local leaders to create stricter rules and laws governing the usage of e-scooters.

Last year, the U.S. Consumer Commission reported a 127% increase in injuries from micro mobility devices, including e-bikes and e-scooters.

“These roads have high speed limits and these scooters are basically pretty close to being like a car, but no protection,” Debra told Fox 8. “If we can prevent one family, just one, from going through what we are going through, it’ll be worth the fight.”

