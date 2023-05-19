Parents who killed obese daughter in lockdown have jail sentences increased

Kaylea weighed 22st 13lb at the time of her death

A mother and father who killed their morbidly obese daughter with "shocking and prolonged neglect over lockdown" have had their jail sentences increased at the Court of Appeal.



Kaylea Titford, 16, was found in conditions described as "unfit for any animal", in soiled clothing and bed linen, following her death at the family home in Newtown, Powys, in October 2020.

A court previously Kaylea weighed more than 22 stone at the time she died.



Her father Alun Titford was jailed for seven years and six months, while her mother Sarah Lloyd-Jones was imprisoned for six years following convictions for manslaughter by gross negligence at Swansea Crown Court.

But the pair will now spend longer behind bars after judges at the Court of Appeal increased their terms owing to the "unimaginable squalor" Kaylea had lived in.

Kaylea

Kaylea's bedroom

Lloyd-Jones watched by videolink from prison, but Titford was not present as their sentences were increased to eight years and 10 years respectively by Lord Justice Popplewell, sitting with Mrs Justice McGowan and His Honour Judge Bate.

Appalling living conditions

Lord Justice Popplewell said: "The circumstances can only be categorised as extreme, Kaylea was living in unimaginable squalor."

William Emlyn Jones KC, representing the Attorney General's Office (AGO), said: "By virtue of the combination of the duration of the neglect, the nature of the victim's prolonged suffering, the extent of the victim's vulnerability and absolute dependence on her parents for care, and ultimately, the appalling conditions in which she was left to live and ultimately die, this is an offence which falls into the definition of 'extreme'."

Lewis Power KC and David Elias KC, representing Lloyd-Jones and Titford respectively, both argued the original sentences were "well placed".

Alun Titford has had his jail sentence increased to 10 years

Removals worker Titford, who had denied manslaughter by gross negligence, told jurors during his trial he had let his daughter down so badly because he was "lazy", leaving his partner to look after her.

Care worker Lloyd-Jones, who had six children with Titford, had previously admitted the same charge.

She sent messages begging for help, telling him in one: "I'm absolutely exhausted, I can't cope working and doing everything... all I've done is cry all day.

"I need you to help me."

Sarah Lloyd-Jones

Swansea Crown Court heard during Titford's trial that the teenager weighed 22st 13lb, with a BMI of 70, at the time of her death in October 2020.

'Rotting' smell in bedroom

Kaylea, who had spina bifida and used a wheelchair, died after suffering inflammation and infection from ulceration, arising from obesity and immobility.

In her last hours, as she lay screaming in bed, her father texted her twice telling her to stop but did not go and see her.

Kaylea had also sent a series of text messages to her mother pleading for help to clean the weeping sores on her legs and get rid of the flies landing on her, Lloyd-Jones replied: "For f--- sake."

Emergency service workers, who were called to the house after she was found dead, described feeling sick due to a "rotting" smell in her room, while maggots were feeding on her body.

The teenager's specially adapted room was dirty and cluttered, with bottles of urine near her bed and dog faeces in the ensuite bathroom.

The family would live off takeaways four or five nights a week and had spent more than £1,000 on meals in the months leading up to her death.

