What parents need to know before sharing a credit card with their kids

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you sign up for a credit card after clicking one of our links, we may earn a small fee for referring you. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY's newsroom and any business incentives.

Learning about money and credit is a big part of growing up, and parents can take certain steps to teach their kids about personal finance. Kids can start learning about money at an early age with a standard piggy bank, then gradually progress to using a checking account. One smart strategy is to have your child start building credit about a year before they need it, such as when they're looking to take out a car loan or student loan. Credit cards can be a great option in this scenario.

There are ground rules that issuers and consumer laws set when it comes to opening a card at a young age. Generally, people can open their own credit card once they're 18, and the Credit CARD Act places further restrictions on cardholders until they're 21. If you want to help your child learn about and build credit before their 18th birthday, you can typically add a minor to your credit card account as an authorized user, depending on the card issuer. And you wouldn’t be alone if you did. According to a March, 2019 poll by CreditCards.com, 6 million American parents say at least one of their kids has their own credit card.

If you want to help your child learn about credit before they try it out on their own, here are the five credit cards we recommend sharing with your child.

The best credit cards to share with your child

How we chose these cards

If you're sharing a credit card with your child, you're simply adding them as an authorized user to your account. That means you could add them to any credit card as long as it's also a good fit for you and the issuer allows it. But look for these features to help your credit card beginner:

a small credit limit, around $500. Citibank, Chase and Discover allow primary account holders set authorized user limits.

a low interest rate, since interest costs make it harder to pay off credit card debt. The cards listed here either have a low APR or a 0% intro APR.

a low (or no) annual fee. All but one of the cards listed here have no annual fee.

make sure the issuer reports the authorized user's account information to the credit reporting agencies. With responsible credit card use, this will help your child build good credit. Chase, American Express, Capital One and Bank of America report authorized user account information.

We also wanted to make sure the issuer allows credit card holders to add minors to their account. For each of the cards listed here, the issuer allows the primary cardholder to add minors to the account as authorized users. Discover restricts the age of an authorized user to 15, while American Express restricts the age to 13. The other issuers don't impose age restrictions.

More: The best credit cards for college students

What to teach your child about credit cards

This will benefit both you and your child. As the primary card holder, you're legally responsible for making payments on the card, while the authorized user isn't. So make sure your authorized user understands the card's ins and outs before sharing your account. Here are a few points to cover:

Your kid should understand when the payments are due, how the annual percentage rate (APR) works, whether the card comes with fees and how to use the rewards program, if there is one.

You can set a credit limit on the card itself, but talk about setting an appropriate limit on every purchase and whether your child has to ask permission before using the card.

Agree on who will pay the bill. You may want to let your child learn to log in and make the payments, but you should double-check that it's been done every month.

Explain how identity theft can happen and ways to keep the credit card information private.

Teach your kid how to track their spending and set up alerts so they won't miss payments.

Discuss how you’ll monitor their spending. The main user of the card will typically be able to see the purchase locations and amounts on the authorized user’s card, so inform your child that you’ll be able to see what they spend, and how you plan on using that information.

Chase Freedom Unlimited

Chase Freedom Unlimited More

How it works: This is a great card to teach your child about earning and redeeming rewards, and how smart spending can get you more for your money. Cardholders earn 3% cash back on every purchase up to the first $20,000 spent in the first year, then unlimited 1.5% cash back. Rewards come in the form of points that can be redeemed for travel purchases, gift cards or simple cash back. There's no annual fee—which makes the card more affordable—and the intro APR is 0% for 15 months (then a variable 17.24% to 25.99%).

Why it's a great card to share: This card could also be a good fit for high schoolers, but consider setting strict boundaries on the rewards program. For example, you'll only redeem points for a statement credit, which will help your kid learns to pay down debt. But be sure your teen understands credit card interest, which is the price you pay for borrowing money. You'll avoid interest charges if you pay off the balance every month, but interest starts compounding if you roll over any balance. For example, a $1,000 balance on a card with a 25.99% APR will accrue $146 in interest over the course of a year. That will cost about $12 a month, which can negate some or all of the rewards you've earned.