Parent's lawsuit: Grand Ledge Board of Education violated FOIA law

GRAND LEDGE — A Grand Ledge parent is suing the Grand Ledge Public Schools' Board of Education as a group, and all but one of its members individually, claiming the board violated the state's Freedom of Information Act in a response to her request for details regarding mask waiver requests the district received.

Renee Hultburg filed the lawsuit against the board and six of its members — including Denise Dufort, Jarrod Smith, Jon Shiflett, Sara Clark Pierson, Nicole Shannon and Patrick McKennon — in January.

McKennon is no longer a board member. Board member Ben Cwayna was not named in the lawsuit.

Grand Ledge Public Schools' administration building pictured January, 8, 2021.

The lawsuit was filed in Eaton County Circuit Court more than four months after Hultberg initially "asked the district to provide mask exemptions that had been approved," in a Sept. 7, 2021, FOIA request, her attorney Eric Delaporte said.

FOIA asks for mask waiver request details

Hultberg's children attended Grand Ledge schools at the time she submitted the request, Delaporte said, but they no longer do.

The school district denied her initial request on Sept. 13. She appealed to the Board of Education "...with an electronic request for a record that showed the number of mask waivers received, denied and approved," said the lawsuit.

That request was denied on Oct. 4, according to the lawsuit. Hultberg sent another request to the district the same day.

“Please provide a document that shows the numbers of mask waivers received, denied and approved,” a copy of the request read.

The district's Oct. 12 response included a record with columns for each mask waiver request received by the district, the type of request it was, who requested it, their email address, which student it was for, their grade and the district's determination.

Everything in the record was redacted except "title columns" and the date each waiver request was received by the district, according to the lawsuit.

The school district cited compliance with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act as the reason for the redactions. The act governs access to educational information and records by public entities.

Delaporte said the district's redactions "clearly violates FOIA."

The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act only pertains to "personally identifiable information," Delaporte said.

Names or any other personally identifiable information were redactable, he said, but the rest of the document wasn't.

The board "violated the act by redacting information not exempt from disclosure..." said the lawsuit.

Delaporte said the school district provided a second copy of the record Hultberg requested this month . That copy left the information Hultberg had asked for unredacted.

"It took the lawsuit to force the release of the documents, of the information," Delaporte said.

School officials deny violating FOIA

School officials deny violating the law.

The board "fully complied with their obligation under the FOIA," states its response to the lawsuit, filed with the court in February.

"All records actually requested, which are not exempt, have been produced," it states.

Timothy Mullins, an attorney representing the school district and the school board, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hultberg's lawsuit asks that the judge award "her attorney fees and costs" and "apply an award (her) all appropriate fines and penalties against (the board and its members) available under the act."

No court dates have been set, according to court records.

