Parents learn more about year-round school at Wyomina Park Elementary School

Approximately 80 people, in person and on Zoom, attended and a presentation at Wyomina Park Elementary School in Ocala on Thursday concerning a pilot program to test year-round school in Florida.

Marion County Public Schools officials spoke about the concept during a meeting held inside the school cafeteria. Wyomina is one of a handful of schools (the others are in Alachua and Brevard counties) participating in the pilot, which the state Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis put into motion.

Wyomina Park Elementary School Principal Victoria Hunt was among the speakers Thursday.

Before the presentation, school officials handed out papers soliciting feedback from those in attendance. Those who answer the survey are expected to get a reply from school officials.

Here's what we know:

When would the first year-round school year start and end? July 2024, and end the same time as other schools in 2025.

How long will the pilot last? Five years.

Emily Starke holds her 3-week-old daughter Lyle Gray while sitting next to her daughter Zoey Dunn, 7, right, during the year-round school meeting Thursday. “It’s different,. I think it will work for her (Zoey). It will be good for them,” Starke said.

Has it ever been done before? Yes. Debra Torino, a paraprofessional at the school since 1991, told the audience she was at Wyomina Park Elementary when the model was introduced. The program started in 1987 and lasted six years. Torino gave some examples of how it was during that time. For instance, it was a good way to keep children engaged, and it increased student participation. The paraprofessional said it may keep her from retiring.

How will it work? Students would attend school for 180 days, divided into three 60-day trimesters.

Will students get time off or holidays? Yes. For example, they will have time off for winter break, spring break and Thanksgiving. There will be a two-week break in October in between trimesters. Early release days will match the district early release days.

What are the benefits of year-round school? School officials said it reduces summer learning loss, prevents student and staff burnout, provides continuous student learning, provides consistent pay schedules for staff and allows different options for vacations.

Any reactions from those present? Those interviewed by a Star-Banner reporter and a photographer had mixed reactions.

Jennifer Synder, who has two children at the school, a boy and a girl, said she went to the meeting to learn more. She thinks the year-round school maybe a good change.

Ashley Penska, left, gives her son Karson a hug after attending the year-round school meeting Thursday. “We have kids at other schools. It’s making (it) very hard for a single mother,” Penska said.

Ashley Penska, who has a son in the second grade at Wyomina, is not in favor of year-round school. As a single parent, she said it will be difficult for daycare, and scheduling would be challenging because she also has a child at Fort King Middle School.

Dawn Kelley, a grandmother who has two granddaughters at the school, is on the fence. She said year-round school could be beneficial for children. On the other hand, she said five years seems a long time to judge the pros and cons about a program.

"Change is hard," Kelley said.

Diana Garcia, whose son is autistic and in the second grade, is also on the fence. Her biggest concern is how children like her son will adapt to the change.

"Would it be disruptive or affect his routine," Garcia said.

Diana Garcia, concerned about the consistency of the school year if Wyomina Park moves to year-round school, talks with Area Superintendent for Region 1 Chad Frazier during the meeting Thursday.

An email from Sharon Carter to the Ocala Star-Banner states that the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook, Illinois in the 1970s had an influx of people that caused school overcrowding. Officials decided to have year-round school to help with the problem.

Carter said the town was divided into four sections: A,B,C and D. Neighborhood children were placed together. Schools had what's called the 45-15 plan: 45 days of school and 15 days off.

Wyomina Park Elementary School.

"At any given time just 75% of the students were in school. This relieved the overcrowding issue," Carter said in the email.

Grades: Florida Department of Education releases school grades. How did Marion fare?

The year-round school ended after several years when "school construction caught up with the population increase," according to Carter. "The school returned to the Sept to June schedule."

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: School officials discuss year-round school with Wyomina Park parents