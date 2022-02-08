Parents Left Baby In Car To Shop At Target, Police Say: Patch PM

Ryan Bonner
LI Parents Left Baby In Car To Shop At Target: Police

They left their 13-month-old child alone in a car with the engine turned off, police say. It was 27 degrees at the time.

The Who Slated For UBS Arena As Part Of 29-City Tour

The concert is scheduled for Oct. 7 with tickets open to the general public starting on Feb. 11.

LI Cheerleaders Petition COVID Vaccine Mandate At Championships

Some members of the Sachem East and North cheer teams are joining others across NY who say other sports don't have vaccine requirements.

