Parents Left Baby In Car To Shop At Target, Police Say: Patch PM

LI Parents Left Baby In Car To Shop At Target: Police
They left their 13-month-old child alone in a car with the engine turned off, police say. It was 27 degrees at the time.
The Who Slated For UBS Arena As Part Of 29-City Tour
The concert is scheduled for Oct. 7 with tickets open to the general public starting on Feb. 11.
LI Cheerleaders Petition COVID Vaccine Mandate At Championships
Some members of the Sachem East and North cheer teams are joining others across NY who say other sports don't have vaccine requirements.
Also Worth A Look
'We Need Your Help:' Long Island Mainstay Faces Threat Of Closure
Man Arraigned For Shooting His Mother, Father On Christmas: DA
State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi Joins Crowded Race For US House Seat
Community Helps Teen 'With Heart Of A Lion' Get New Wheelchair
Man Charged With DWI After Trying To Leave Hampton Bays Crash: PD
