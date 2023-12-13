Parents left with more questions after Chesterfield County school safety meeting

CHERAW, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Concerned parents’ emotions were high Tuesday night after two recent campus security incidents.

“She called my phone from that room hysterical, ‘Momma, I love you. I’m scared. I don’t know what’s happening’. And I’m right across the fence and I’m standing in the parking lot calling the school, saying, ‘There are multiple children running in this parking lot,'” said one parent.

“She ran into the woods before there ever was a freaking lockdown,” said another parent.

On Wednesday, workers let two men into the school — but went unchecked for seven minutes after going to a hallway restroom.

District leaders say “The young men respectfully spoke with the principal and were directed off of the campus without incident.”

Officials say the school’s resource officer was on a class field trip that day. The second incident was on Friday. Administrators say a “mistaken report of an intruder” led to a brief lockdown.

“Cheraw High School is safe for students and staff. Know this as well, we have work to do. We have work to do. There are some steps, there are some protocols that were not followed last Wednesday. Those need to be corrected and fixed,” said Chesterfield County School District Superintendent Chan Anderson.

He says deputies are investigating both incidents. Anderson says they’ve shared all the details they can during those investigations — and will involve parents in security.

“Here’s what I want to ask of you, here’s what I need. I know that you’re busy, I know that you work, but you’re here because safety is a priority. I’m very serious about this because we are talking about children. We need to set up a parent, school, law enforcement safety team,” Anderson said.

But moms and dads want more answers.

“We need some part-time employees to come through. We need somebody who wants to work some overtime. We need, you know, somebody circling the parking lot multiple times a day, at least on their routes, you know, just diverting their route slightly or whatever to have a show of force,” said Jodie Goodwin, another concerned parent. He has three children in the Cheraw and Chesterfield school systems.

Students say they were told not to talk about the incidents. These sisters say they’ve been scared to return to campus since those breaches.

“I need my education and I just wish they could figure out something. Because what if it happens again and we don’t know, we don’t have a get game plan because they’re ignoring it,” said student Hollie Cannon.

There will be another safety meeting on Thursday at Cheraw High School at 4:30 p.m.

