Parents of Liverpool striker Diaz kidnapped in Colombia, mother later rescued

Liverpool's Luis Diaz ahead the Europa League Group E soccer match between Liverpool and Toulouse, at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The parents of Colombian and Liverpool striker Luis Diaz were kidnapped on Saturday and while his mother was later rescued his father remained missing, authorities said.

Diaz's mother, Cilenis Marulanda, was rescued by police in the city of Barrancas in the northern department of La Guajira, Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro said.

The country’s police director, Gen. William Salamanca, said in a video he is using every agent to find Diaz’s father.

The parents of the 26-year-old Diaz were reportedly kidnapped as they drove to their home. Gunmen on motorbikes stopped them and drove them away in the vehicle, authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Colombia's soccer federation said in a statement the kidnapping was regrettable and urged authorities to rescue the father.

Diaz has not commented on the incident.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer