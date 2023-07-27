Parents use loans to keep children in boarding school

private schools

Parents are resorting to costly loans to keep their children in private schools, as fees rise.

Premium Credit, a company that offers loans to cover school fees, has reported a 13pc rise in the money it lent to families seeking out financial assistance last year due to rising costs.

The amount of funding provided to parents rose dramatically in the first quarter of this year, up 77pc than in the same period in 2022, it said.

Meanwhile, the number of families who borrowed from the firm last year was 84pc higher than in 2021, with the average loan hitting close to £8,000.

It comes as the cost of private education has risen to record levels, with average boarding fees costing £39,000 and day fees £15,654 per child, according to analysis by this newspaper.

Premium Credit said more families were asking for financial assistance to fund their children’s education, with fees now rising by an average of 4pc per year, alongside rising mortgage, energy and food bills.

Elsewhere HM Revenue and Customs has begun a crackdown on several accountancy and tax firms promoting avoidance schemes aimed at helping to cover the rising cost of private tuition, as more families seek out ways to save money on education, as reported by the Telegraph this week.

Last month it was also revealed parents are even considering sending their children to cheaper private schools in Spain to dodge rising fees at home.

As more families struggle to afford private education, schools are increasingly offering financial help to bulk up attendance.

Figures released by the Independent Schools Council (ISC), a body that represents 1,300 schools, show that schools gave away £480m last year in means-tested help with fees, up from £285m in 2012.

During the same period, the number of pupils receiving fee assistance rose by 18pc from 39,545 to 46,517.

A report published earlier this month by Saltus Wealth showed grandparents are increasingly dipping into their savings to help cover their grandchildrens’ education.

Story continues

School fees are now the biggest expense for wealthy older people, the report said.

There are fears of further rises if Labour wins the next general election. Labour has announced plans to strip private schools of their charitable status, which would cost them exemptions for corporation tax and VAT.

Private school leaders have warned that scrapping the charitable status will push up fees for parents and make it far more difficult for institutions to provide generous programmes of bursaries and scholarships to children from deprived families

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.