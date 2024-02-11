Parents locked 6-year-old girl in dog crate and tortured her, Pennsylvania officials say

A man and woman have been arrested after Pennsylvania officials say they kept their 6-year-old daughter locked in a dog crate and tortured her.

Officials were called to a home in Brownsville Borough for reports of an unresponsive 6-year-old, according to a Feb. 6 news release from the Pennsylvania State Police.

When troopers arrived, they found the home in deplorable conditions, with dog feces, trash and urine throughout the home, state police said.

After speaking with other children in the home, they learned that the girl had been kept in a dog crate, zip-tied and beaten on multiple occasions, according to officials.

“Throughout our investigation, we realized that this little girl had suffered, for lack of a better way to put it, she had been tortured in that house. There were numerous abrasions on her body, open sores, she was believed to be septic,” Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele told KDKA.

The girl was also hypothermic, WTAE reported. Six children between the ages of 5 and 17 were living in the home, but officials said only the 6-year-old girl was targeted.

“The 6-year-old child was left in this cage naked without food. She would be punished if she was able to escape that cage to go get food. And to make matters worse, there’s evidence that at least a few of these children may have participated in the abuse with the parents,” Aubele told the news outlet.

A criminal complaint said the girl told a therapist that she slept in the dog crate every night and ate dog food. She said her father beat her and shot her in the legs with a BB gun, KDKA reported.

When asked if anyone would help the girl clean her poop or pee, one child told officials, “They want her to eat it... my parents,” WTAE reported.

As the parents were being taken into custody, the father told reporters, “I’m innocent, that’s it,” KDKA reported. He said “no” when he was asked if he locked his daughter in a cage.

Officials say the evidence shows “serious” abuse and the girl is lucky to be alive, according to WTAE.

McClatchy News is not naming the man and woman in order to protect the identity of the girl.

The 37-year-old man and 33-year-old woman are both charged with aggravated assault, corruption of minors, strangulation, simple assault, endangering the welfare of children and other charges, according to officials.

Court records show the man and woman were both denied bail. An attorney for the parents was not listed in court records.

