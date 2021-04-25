Parents are loving Ryan Reynolds’ clever solution to daughter’s ‘Baby Shark’ obsession

1 / 2

Parents are loving Ryan Reynolds’ clever solution to daughter’s ‘Baby Shark’ obsession

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Francesca Gariano
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ryan Reynolds has this whole parenting thing down.

Reynolds, 44, and his wife, Blake Lively, have joined the hoards of other parents whose children are obsessed with “Baby Shark.” To mitigate the situation, the actor and father of three came up with the perfect solution to his problem with a little help from Lively and her movie “The Shallows" about a surfer attacked by a great white shark.

Reynolds shared this hilarious revelation about his youngest child, Betty, on Twitter and Instagram. Reynolds and Lively are also parents to daughters James, 6, and Inez, 4.

Related: She writes popular songs, not to mention clever acceptance speeches.

“My one year old daughter is obsessed with Baby Shark. All day. Every day. And there’s only one way to fix this,” he wrote, adding a promotional poster of the 2016 thriller.

The actor received plenty of support from fellow parents whose children are also obsessed with the hit by Pinkfong, which currently has over 8.4 billion views on YouTube.

One Twitter user sympathized with Reynolds, responding to his tweet, “Let us know how this goes, currently in baby shark hell over here.”

“That’s the best parenting advice I’ve ever gotten 😂,” another fan replied. “thanks for the solution.”

“Lol you need to write a parenting book!! I’d buy it ...” wrote a third.

The father of three daughters has been candid about his experiences raising children with Lively, usually sprinkling in his trademark sarcasm and wit.

At the beginning of the pandemic last April during an appearance on “The Tonight Show”, he gushed about spending quality time with his kids.

“It was a toss-up for a minute there: Should I quarantine with my publicly facing family or my secret family in Denmark?” Reynolds joked. “I miss Luna, Lærke and Unna, very much so.”

Related: Fans had a field day when the "Deadpool" star shared a throwback pic of himself with '90s-era bleached-blond floppy hair.

In November, the actor sat down with Hoda Kotb on TODAY to discuss the best and worst parts of life in lockdown. “The best I would say is the time spending with family, with my kids, having an incredibly concentrated amount of time with them during a period in their lives that I'll never get back,” he said.

When it came to the worst part, his answer was just about the same. “If I'm to pick the worst thing, it's probably the incredibly concentrated amount of time I've had with my kids in a time that I'll never get back, so ... being totally frank here," he quipped.

The Aviation Gin co-owner also opened up to Entertainment Tonight last November about which of his daughter’s he’s been enjoying spending the most time with.

"I have a new baby,” he explained. “She's a little over a year now, so I really like hanging out with her, ‘cause it's fun watching her grow up.”

Related:

Recommended Stories

  • Ryan Reynolds Is Using Blake Lively's Movie to End Their Daughter's "Baby Shark" Obsession

    And she chimed in with another joke about her filmography.

  • Ryan Reynolds Just Trolled Blake Lively *and* Their 18-Month-Old Daughter Betty on Instagram

    "...Well at least they'll have ample content for therapy."

  • Hilaria Baldwin's Daughter Carmen, 7½, 'Went Into Shock' After Getting Staple Lodged in Finger

    "She went into shock and her mind really separated from her body," says Hilaria Baldwin of her daughter Carmen's state before having the staple taken out by a doctor

  • Family Of Man Who Died Trying To Save Woman In River Thames Say Rescue Efforts Were Called Off Too Soon

    Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole had been on his way home from work late on Saturday night when he and another man jumped into the water to try to save her.

  • Britney Spears Dances With Boyfriend Sam Asghari at His Best Friend's Wedding

    Britney Spears showed off her dance moves with boyfriend Sam Asghari at his best friend’s wedding. On Saturday, the couple attended the event, where Sam served as best man. The 27-year-old model shared a series of photos of the two showing off their wedding outfits, as well as a video of them out on the dance floor.

  • Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Trailer Is Here And OMG It Looks Gorgeous

    The promo for the new film aired Sunday night during the Oscars Movies have had it rough over the last year. The pandemic closed theaters, and what theaters remained open saw only a fraction of their former audience turnout. Hollywood’s banking that with more American’s getting the COVID-19 vaccination, this could be the year people []

  • Zayn Was Photographed Getting Handsy With Gigi on Her 26th Birthday

    LOL, these pics tho. 👀 👋🏽 🍑

  • Alex Rodriguez Will Reportedly ‘Do Anything’ to Fix His Relationship With Jennifer Lopez

    “A-Rod will not give up on his and J. Lo’s relationship,” one source says.

  • Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Celebrate 'Intimate' Engagement Party

    Tarek El Moussa's two kids — daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5 — whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack, joined in the celebrations

  • Jay-Z says he and Beyoncé are doing their best not to force their music empire onto their kids

    The "Empire State of Mind" rapper said he wants his children to "feel loved" and "supported" in whatever they choose to do with their lives.

  • Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Wore Daring His-and-Hers Outfits for Date Night in LA

    Earlier this week, Jonas wrapped filming on his upcoming war epic, Devotion.

  • Ashley Judd Shares Photos and Video of Her Injured Leg After ‘Incredibly Harrowing’ Accident

    “The knee is coming along, the four fractures healing,” the actress said, but added that the nerve damage to her leg will take “at least a year” to repair

  • Aldi Is Selling Raised Garden Beds & the Price Is Even Cheaper Than Costco's

    In the wake of the pandemic, many of us dove hands first into a new hobby, gardening. And by gardening, we mean learning the ins and outs of houseplants. Now, more than one year later (and armed with the confidence and actual ability to keep our indoor plants alive for more than one week), we […]

  • Tom Cruise Reportedly Rescued Cameraman During Train Stunt on ‘Mission: Impossible’ Set

    In photos, Cruise can be seen crouching down to help a cameraman, who was wearing a harness during the filming, in an effort to help him find his balance.

  • What's behind Zac Efron's 'new' cheeks and jawline, according to experts

    Zac Efron surprised fans after appearing with swollen cheeks and a more prominent jaw. Fans speculated the actor make have gotten cosmetic surgery.

  • Anthony Hopkins becomes oldest actor to win an Oscar in shock upset

    Anthony Hopkins just scored a shock Best Actor win at the Oscars, and he made some history in the process. Hopkins on Sunday won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in The Father. At 83, he becomes the oldest actor to ever win a competitive Oscar. He was also the oldest person to ever be nominated for Best Actor. Prior to Sunday's ceremony, the late Christopher Plummer had the distinction of being the oldest winner of a competitive acting Oscar, having won Best Supporting Actor for Beginners when he was 82. In the Best Actor category specifically, Henry Fonda was previously the oldest winner, as he was 76 when he took the award for On Golden Pond. Hopkins' win was notable for another reason, though, as it was also a huge upset. Chadwick Boseman was widely expected to posthumously win Best Actor for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, the final film he completed prior to his death, after being previously honored at the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Along with Olivia Colman's shock 2019 Best Actress victory for The Favourite, Hopkins' win will surely be cited as among the Oscars' biggest surprises for years to come. More stories from theweek.comThe Oscars finale was a heartless disasterThe death of cities was greatly exaggerated5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxers

  • VOTE: Who was the best and worst dressed at the 2021 Oscars?

    Cast your vote to declare a winner!

  • ‘Ready for the Pop?’ Cops Laughed at Body-Cam of Violent Arrest of ‘Ancient’ Woman With Dementia, Video Shows

    YouTubeTwo Colorado cops violently arrested a 73-year-old woman who has dementia—then were caught on camera celebrating and laughing when they reviewed their horrific body-cam footage hours later at the police station.The two officers have been identified as Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali of the Loveland Police Department. They arrested 73-year-old Karen Garner on June 26, 2020, after she left a Walmart with $13 of goods that she hadn’t paid for. Garner’s family says she forgot to pay because of her condition.According to the Denver Post, Hopp found Garner walking home after Walmart staff had reported her. Body-cam footage released this month showed Hopp tackling the terrified woman to the ground when she refused to stop walking away from him, then handcuffing her and pushing her hard against his cruiser. A concerned citizen can be seen stopping by the side of the road to ask Hopp if so much force was necessary.The cops fractured the woman’s arm and dislocated her shoulder during the arrest, her family has said, and it’s this horrific body-cam footage that the officers were caught on surveillance camera watching as Garner sat in a nearby cell for hours after her ordeal at the hands of the police.“Ready for the pop?” Hopp said to Jalali and other officers while they gathered to watch the footage of the violent arrest. “What popped?” another officer asked. “I think it was her shoulder,” Hopp replied. These comments can be heard at 48:30 in the below video.Hopp can be heard saying, “I can’t believe I threw a 73-year-old on the ground,” while Jalali comments: “It’s like live TV... Body-cams are my favorite thing to watch, I could watch livestream body-cams all day.” The third officer can be heard suggesting “The Body-Cam Show” as a title for a proposed television special, and says to Hopp, “Impressive, buddy.”After releasing the video on YouTube, Garner’s attorney, Sarah Schielke, said in a statement, “This is utterly disgusting. These videos cannot be unseen or unheard. I am sorry to have to share them with the public. This will be traumatic and deeply upsetting for everyone to see.”“But as it often goes with bad police departments, it seems this is the only way to make them change,” the attorney went on. “They have to be exposed. If I didn’t release this, the Loveland Police’s toxic culture of arrogance and entitlement, along with their horrific abuse of the vulnerable and powerless, would carry on, business as usual.”Garner’s family filed a federal lawsuit against the police officers earlier in April. Schielke said Monday that two more officers have been added as defendants in the suit, alleging they knew that Garner was hurt but didn’t give her medical care for six hours while she was in custody.The Loveland Police Department has placed Hopp on administrative leave and re-assigned Jalali to desk duties while an internal investigation continues. Garner’s attorney said that, to date, her client has received no apology from the officers, the police department, or the city.The police department is yet to comment on the new video.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Oscar winner's hilarious response to being asked what Brad Pitt smells like

    Korean actress Yuh-jung Youn was in awe of receiving the Academy Award from Pitt and said working with him would be "an impossible dream."

  • Doctors Explain What Happens if You Accidentally Mix COVID Vaccines

    Here's why it’s best to stick to the same brand.