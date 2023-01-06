Parents of man shot, killed in Brevard County ask judge to reject plea deal for accused shooter

It’s been more than a decade since investigators say a man murdered his cousin in Brevard County, leaving two young children without a father.

“I don’t think it’s safe to put him on the streets,” said Antonio Knight’s mother, Pam Lanier.

Knight was shot to death on Pinson Boulevard in Rockledge on Nov. 16, 2012.

Desmond Elerby is accused of shooting Knight, 23, and under a proposed agreement, he would serve 20 years in prison with credit for five years time served.

Knight’s parents are calling for the judge to reject the deal.

“Nobody that can murder their first cousin, or anybody else, walk around like nothing happened, deserves a plea deal,” Knight’s father, Alvin Knight, said.

Prosecutors told the judge without a deal, their case would rely heavily on someone who was charged as an accessory after the fact in the case. She struck a deal with prosecutors that included her testimony for the state.

The judge delayed his decision and set a new hearing date for March 1 at 9 a.m.

