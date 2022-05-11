Parents of man shot by Salem police officer file wrongful death lawsuit

The parents of a Salem man shot by a Salem Police officer last summer during a domestic violence call are suing the officer and the City of Salem, accusing them of failing to de-escalate a mental health crisis before resorting to deadly force.

Arcadio Castillo III, 23, was shot and killed on July 9 after Castillo assaulted his mother and she called the Salem Police Department for help.

Castillo was armed with a knife when officers responded to the family's home in the 3700 block of June Avenue NE off of Sunnyview Road NE, Salem police officials said. A Marion County grand jury later cleared Nathan Bush, a five-year veteran of the department.

The wrongful death lawsuit filed in federal court by Portland-based Elliott & Park and Salem-based Gatti Law Firm on behalf of Castillo's mother, Misty Castillo, names Bush and the City of Salem as defendants.

According to the lawsuit, Castillo had a history of mental illness and related abuse of marijuana and alcohol. Castillo's parents allege they told 911 dispatchers about his mental health issues when they called for help to de-escalate the crisis.

"Instead, when Salem police officer Bush arrived on the scene, he drew his duty weapon, rushed into the home, commanded Castillo to drop the kitchen knife he was holding and without allowing adequate time for Castillo to comply, fired four rounds at Castillo, killing him while his father looked on helplessly from a few feet away," according to a release from The Gatti Law Firm.

Bush did not announce his intent to enter the home and didn't warn that he was going to shoot before firing four rounds into Castillo's upper torso, the lawsuit alleges. Bush announced "shots away" over the radio less than two minutes after arriving at the home.

Castillo’s parents had been actively pursuing assistance from the Marion County Mental Health department in the weeks prior to his death, trying to get help for their son, who they said was a danger to himself and others, the release said.

The police department had previously responded to nine separate domestic disturbance calls at the Castillo home in the year leading up to the shooting, all related to Castillo’s mental and substance abuse disorders, attorneys said.

Attorney Ron Sayer of The Gatti Law Firm said the family hopes the lawsuit “shines a light on the dire need for police departments to utilize behavioral health and crisis negotiation officers when responding to community members experiencing mental health crises. Lives depend on this critical training and the judgment, skill and discipline of officers to apply it.”

