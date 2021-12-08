Parents of missing 5-year-old girl arrested as search continues, Washington cops say

Parents of a 5-year-old girl are in custody after their child’s disappearance was deemed suspicious by authorities in Washington, authorities said.

Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson of Oakville were arrested on Monday, Dec. 6, on suspicion of manslaughter, according to a Facebook post from the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office and an online jail roster. Their bond was set at $150,000.

A “concerned citizen” asked police to conduct a welfare check on the 5-year-old child, Oakley Carlson, the sheriff’s office said.

The check prompted the arrest of Bowers and Carlson, who the sheriff’s office said are people of interest in the investigation. Detectives and rescuers are also searching the couple’s property for the missing child.

Detectives said they do not have an exact date of when the child was last seen.

The sheriff’s office asks the public to call 911 if they know where Oakley is or to contact detectives at the sheriff’s office if anyone has seen the child in the last year.

You can ask for a deputy by calling the dispatch non-emergency number at 360-533-8765. Or you can call detective Sgt. Paul Logan at 360-964-1729 or email sodetectives@co.grays-harbor.wa.us.

Oakville is about 29 miles southwest of Olympia.

