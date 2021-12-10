Parents of missing 5-year-old say they haven’t seen her for over a week, WA cops say

The parents of a missing 5-year-old girl told Washington authorities they haven’t seen their child in over a week, the sheriff’s office said.

Andrew Carlson and Jordan Bowers were arrested on Dec. 6 on manslaughter charges after officials began searching for their missing daughter, Oakley Carlson. They told detectives they last saw their daughter on Nov. 30, Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Carlson and Bowers also told detectives they did not know about the condition Oakley was in or if she was with another adult.

The manslaughter charges have been removed but a second-degree abandonment of a dependent person was added after detectives learned the couple had withheld medication from their 6-year-old daughter for 15 months, the post says.

Not taking the medication puts the child at risk for “physical impairment” and could result in the child’s death, deputies said.

Meanwhile, detectives continue to search for Oakley as “investigators believe the disappearance is criminal in nature,” the Facebook post says.

A welfare check from a “concerned citizen” prompted the arrest of the parents after the Oakley went missing.

Detectives said the child was last seen alive on Jan. 27. And other family members told KING-TV they last saw the girl in December 2020.

“Investigators believe Oakley would be unable to survive on her own for this length of time,” according to the post.

Bail is set at $150,000 for each parent, jail records show.

The sheriff’s office asks the public to call 911 if they know where Oakley is or to contact detectives at the sheriff’s office if anyone has seen the child in the last year.

You can ask for a deputy by calling the dispatch non-emergency number at 360-533-8765. Or you can call detective Sgt. Paul Logan at 360-964-1729 or email sodetectives@co.grays-harbor.wa.us.

Oakville is about 29 miles southwest of Olympia.

