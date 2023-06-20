Parents of missing Lynn man found dead in Revere want to know what happened to their son

In tears and without answers Marta de los Reyes remembers what her son Dickson de los Reyes would tell her.

“He would always say… My mom I love you,” said Marta through a translator.

The 24-year-old man who was studying medicine in Guatemala moved here in 2020.

On Saturday, June 10th he went to a birthday party in Chelsea.

His family’s surveillance camera shows Dickson leaving his Lynn home at around 8 p.m. and he never made it back.

“All the time that passed I was hoping that we were going to find him alive,” said Marta.

Police know Dickson got into a Lyft at 3:42 Sunday morning.

This map from the app shows the route from Chelsea.

His dad Angel says the driver told police he dropped him across from their Lynn home but police and a private detective say the ride ended 14 minutes later near the American Legion Highway in Revere

“He said he dropped him off here. But the private detective identified he was dropped off in the rotary in Revere,” said Angel.

After termination, Dickton’s phone dialed 911 and connected to the Revere Police Department, but it then disconnected and several attempts to call the number back by officers were unsuccessful, according to state police.

His parents think the Lyft driver is involved. “I mostly think it was with the Lyft, the Lyft driver,” said Marta.

After an all-out search on Friday, his body was found in Rumney Marsh in Revere, close to where police say the Lyft ride actually ended. Marta and her husband want to know what happened.”

“I want justice for my son,” she said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has taken custody of De Los Reyes and will conduct a post-mortem examination.

The family will hold a wake on Wednesday and a funeral for Dickson on Thursday.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral costs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

