CMPD officers face no charges after Kevin Boston shooting + Parents of missing Madalina Cojocari to appear in court

Charlotte is home to dozens of predominantly Black and brown neighborhoods and several diverse communities.

Together, Charlotteans are a living kaleidoscope, comprised of many components. At every turn, there are beautiful experiences and stories to share. We want to be a part of those conversations.

In that spirit, later today The Charlotte Observer will launch Kaleidoscope, an essential newsletter focusing on race, culture and equity topics in Charlotte and the surrounding region.

The Charlotte Observer’s Kaleidoscope Newsletter

In this undated photo, Kevin Boston stands with his three children. Boston, a 45-year-old single father, was shot and killed by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers Sunday, June 26, 2022. Police say Boston, a suspect in an armed robbery, fired a gun at officers.

Mecklenburg County’s district attorney has decided two CMPD officers were legally justified in fatally shooting Kevin Eugene Boston last summer.

District Attorney Spencer Merriweather on Tuesday released a 42-page report of his office’s findings, including information from interviews with the police officers and a review of body camera footage. Police shot Boston after he pointed a gun at the officers who approached him as a suspect in a theft from a nearby Food Lion.

Joe Marusak has more on the DA’s decision.

Surveillance video from 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari’s school bus shows she got off at her stop on November 21, 2022, at 4:59 p.m. This is the last time police have independent confirmation of when she was last seen

It has been three months since 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was last seen in Cornelius.

Her parents, Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter, are expected in court next week in Charlotte. The two were arrested Dec. 17, two days after Madalina was reported missing to police. They waited at least 22 days to report her missing, according to police records.

Both Palmiter and Cojocari remain in jail and are represented by public defenders.

Kallie Cox shares more information on the upcoming court appearance.

New Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich has assembled his coaching staff in the three weeks since taking the job, but he still must solve the team’s biggest problem: Quarterback.

Since his hiring in late January, new Panthers head coach Frank Reich has been busy building an all-star coaching staff.

Reich addressed media for the first time today since he was introduced as head coach and spoke about the staff he’s constructed. From former head coaches like Jim Caldwell to young and innovative minds like Thomas Brown and Duce Staley, Reich’s assembled a solid group.

Scott Fowler says it’s a good start, but there’s still more problems that need fixing.

Cars sit in the Hounds Drive-In parking lot during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

A local drive-in theater in Kings Mountain is set to close.

The Hound’s Drive-in owner Preston Brown announced this week that after seven years of movies, concerts and graduations, the standing drive-in will close its doors.

Strict zoning laws and lack of support from city and county leaders will likely prevent any more drive-ins or campgrounds, Brown said.

Julia Coin details the theater’s closure.

---

