Parents of missing mother fear they’ll never see their daughter again

It’s been a month since Ciera Locklair Breland disappeared while visiting her husband’s family in Johns Creek.

For the first time since her disappearance, Ciera Breland’s parents, Nick and Kelly Locklair, are sharing their heartbreaking fears they’ll never see their daughter again with Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne.

Nick and Kelly Locklair say they think their daughter’s disappearance is suspicious for a number of reasons, none shorter than Ciera Breland telling them her husband, Xavier Breland Jr., had a history of abusing her and threatening to kill her.

When Winne asked the Locklairs if they felt their daughter would be found alive, Nick Locklair responded “No...she would not leave Jackson (her five-month-old son) for a month...she wouldn’t leave him for a minute.”

“I don’t believe she’ll be coming back to us,” Kelly Locklair said. “Not having her, a light is just extinguished out of our life.”

They added that no matter how it happens, they just want the young lawyer back home.

The Locklairs say that the last time they saw their daughter, she was at their north Georgia home and was planning to leave her husband, who has been named a person of interest in her disappearance.

“We were having about a month, maybe two months of discussions amongst the two of us that she was coming home...permanently. She was leaving him. She was getting a divorce,” Kelly Locklair said.

They say the next morning, Ciera Breland texted them and said she had agreed to go back to Xavier Breland Jr.’s mother’s house in Johns Creek and talk. They never saw her again.

“I called her phone when police called and [Xavier Breland, Jr.] answered it,” Nick Locklair said. “I said, ‘Xavier, tell me the truth. What’s going on? Ciera told me if anything happened to her that you were responsible for it, so just tell me the truth.’ And he told me to go to Hell and hung up.”

By phone, Xavier Breland Jr.’s attorney, Bryan Howard, said that typically in a disappearance investigation, the spouse is the first person police look at, but, in this case, his client has nothing to do with it.

Howard told Winne that he was not aware of any allegations of domestic violence between Xavier and Ciera Breland. He says Xavier Breland Jr. is devastated by her disappearance and wishes that he could be out of custody on an unrelated stalking charge so he could help search for her.

“[She was] nine months pregnant when she tells me that on a regular basis, ‘He threatens to kill me and put me in a lake,’” Kelly Locklair said.

Johns Creek police say that as of late Wednesday afternoon, Xavier Breland Jr. has not been charged in his wife’s disappearance.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the whereabouts of Ciera Breland.

