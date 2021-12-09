Parents of missing Washington girl, 5, arrested on manslaughter charges

The parents of a missing 5-year-old girl in Washington state were arrested on manslaughter charges in connection with her disappearance, authorities said.

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office began searching for the girl, Oakley Carlson, after a concerned person asked them to perform a welfare check, according to a Facebook statement from the agency.

Image: Oakley Carlson. (Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office)

The circumstances surrounding Oakley's disappearance are considered "suspicious," the sheriff's office said.

"Detectives and search and rescue workers are currently searching the residence and property of the child," authorities posted. "The investigation is in its initial stages."

Image: Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office (Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office)

The exact date that Oakley vanished is not clear, law enforcement said. Her parents, Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson, were taken into custody on Monday, online jail records show. Attorney information was not available for them.

Undersheriff Brad Johansson told NBC affiliate KING of Seattle that Bowers and Carlson were not able to provide law enforcement with information about their daughter's whereabouts.

"We are hoping for the absolute best, but unfortunately preparing for the worst, he said.