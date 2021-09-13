Parents mixed on the first day of school in NYC
Reaction of parents picking their kids up from the first day of school in New York City was mixed Monday as the city is set to enforce vaccine and mask mandates. (Sept. 13)
Reaction of parents picking their kids up from the first day of school in New York City was mixed Monday as the city is set to enforce vaccine and mask mandates. (Sept. 13)
At the 2021 MTV VMAs red carpet on Sunday, Megan Fox showed her support for boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly ahead of his performance with Travis Barker
The landscape of teams interested in a Ben Simmons trade seemed settled, but at least one suitor apparently is still lurking in the dark. By Adam Hermann
Veronica Wolski, the QAnon adherent whose recent hospitalization made her a cause celebre for the controversial medication ivermectin, died in the intensive care unit of AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center early Monday, a hospital spokeswoman said. She was 64. Wolski’s cause of death was pneumonia due to COVID-19 infection with hypothyroidism as a contributing factor, a spokeswoman for ...
She's giving us 2000s Britney, ’90s Rose McGowan, and a hint of Met gala Kim Kardashian.
Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was ejected for shoving a Chiefs assistant coach, but it was what Harrison did earlier that drew Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s ire.
Verstappen was assigned blame for the crash, so he will take a 3-spot grid penalty and two penalty points on his license.
Benches cleared in the Yankees-Mets game after Giancarlo Stanton crushed a game-tying home run and began jawing with shortstop Francisco Lindor.
Ericka Hart made a powerful statement on Sunday, modeling a red one-piece swimsuit on a beach runway and pulling the top down to expose her post-mastectomy scars and reconstructed breasts as she walked.
Is there any truth to the theory?
By sending this tweet, it's plausible to assume Skip Bayless didn't watch the game.
Washington brought in another signal-caller after Ryan Fitzpatrick went down in Week 1.
The model wowed on stage during last night's show.
A Florida judge has canceled the trial for rock icon Rod Stewart and his adult son and scheduled a hearing next month to discuss a plea deal to resolve charges stemming from a New Year's Eve altercation with a hotel security guard nearly two years ago. Court records show the hearing with Judge August Bonavita is set for Oct. 22 regarding a plea agreement to close the case without them needing to appear in court. If convicted, the Stewarts were facing a year in jail, or probation and a $1,000 fine.
Boxing and a change in diet have certainly helped, but Hall says one part of his morning routine is the real secret.
Keep the wedding bells going, because Kate Middleton’s little brother finally tied the knot. It’s true, James Middleton is officially off the market. On September 12, Middleton confirmed in an Instagram post on Sunday that he and his long-time fiance, Alizee Thevenet got married in southeastern France the day before in a private ceremony. The […]
Davy Macias, 37, was intubated and dying of complications from covid-19 when doctors helped her give birth to her daughter. She would never see her baby. Her husband, Daniel Macias, 39, would only get a brief glimpse of their child because he, too, was hospitalized after contracting the virus. According to Davy's sister-in-law, Terri Serey, Daniel waited to name the baby girl because he believed he and his wife would walk out of the hospital alive to introduce the newborn to their four other chi
The strike comes ahead of one of the busiest bourbon tourist weekends all year.
Coach Pete Carroll provided a number of player injury updates after the Seattle Seahawks beat the Indianapolis Colts to open their season.
Welp, that's a pretty significant drop. #GoBucks
A popular California ski resort whose name included a derogatory term for Native American women changed its name to Palisades Tahoe Monday. Resort officials had begun searching for a new name last year amid a reckoning over racial injustice. The renaming of Squaw Valley Ski Resort is one of many efforts nationally to address a history of colonialism and oppression against Native Americans and other people of color that includes removing statues of Christopher Columbus.