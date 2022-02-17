Parents of murdered Port St. Lucie teen offer $15K reward for info leading to killer's arrest

PORT ST. LUCIE — Detectives are hoping a $15,000 reward put up by the family of Charles Highlands will lead to the arrest of the gunman who shot the 18-year-old once in the chest killing him as he sat in his car outside a gas station in 2020.

Nearly two years since the murder, police aim to "incentivize" anyone with specific information that could lead to the arrest of the shooter, as they combat what they called "street rumor" and "hearsay" in their investigation.

Port St. Lucie police and Charles' parents, Pamela and Jim Highlands, conducted a news conference at the Port St. Lucie Police Department Thursday, disclosing some details of the case.

"We have investigative leads and information that tends to point towards, at, a narcotics transaction that it might have (led) to a robbery," said Detective Richard Giaccone.

Giaccone said no video captured the shooting and Highlands never entered the gas station in the 1200 block of Southwest Del Rio Boulevard where he was found sitting in his 2016 black Toyota Corolla at 11 p.m. Aug. 26, 2020.

"The challenges with the case is there's a lot of street rumor but no direct individuals that will provide information ... ," Giaccone said. "Three people deep is hearsay ... we need direct information from individuals, hence the plea from the public."

The family provided $10,000 for the reward sourced in part from donations through GoFundMe, and an additional $5,000 was offered by Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers.

Jim and Pamela Highlands spoke with reporters and addressed the public at the conference.

"He was an awesome kid, very bright, loved his family and his friends, God," said Jim Highlands. "He was just an awesome kid."

Pamela said the experience still felt unreal, likening it to a movie and reiterated Jim's description of "Charlie" as "wonderful" and "funny."

"He had come to that age where we were friends again," said Pamela Highlands. "We finally crossed that bridge where we were really close again and then to have him taken from me was so hard."

Giaccone said there are people of interest in their investigation. He described them as associates of Charles Highlands.

Detective Richard Giaccone discusses the 2020 shooting death of Charles Highlands, 18, along with his parents Jim and Pamela Highlands where they announced a $15,000 reward for his killer's arrest at the Port St. Lucie Department on Feb. 17, 2022.

In the search for their son's killer, on Feb. 17, 2022, Jim Highlands and Pamela Highlands put up a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the 2020 shooting death of Charles Highlands, 18.

"There are people in our community that have information but for some reason are not sharing it," said Jim before he made a plea to the public. "I would urge you to come forward. As of today, we still have a killer walking around our community."

Giaccone asked anyone with information to call him at 772-807-4401, or to remain anonymous, Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

"We just really want to find an answer. Who is this coward who's hiding who killed my baby? He needs to come out," said Pamela Highlands.

In an interview about a year after the death, Pamela Highlands said Charlie Highlands left home about 9 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2020. She said she’s certain that’s the day he died, as opposed to the official Aug. 26 date.

“I know he was shot that night, because he never didn't come home, ever, ever,” Pamela Highlands said. “He would always tell me where he was … I had texted him and I said, I love you, good night, and he never responded.”

