Parents of NFL player released by Buffalo Bills over gang rape allegations complain they’ve been ‘cancelled’

The parents of former NFL player Matt Araiza have complained about their family being “cancelled” after he was dropped by the Buffalo Bills over rape allegations.

Araiza, 22, was released by the Buffalo Bills on Saturday after a civil lawsuit alleged the punter had taken part in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl last year.

In a statement released on Monday his parents hit out at “a war waged against our son”.

“He has been tried and convicted in the media based on information released solely from the alleged victim and her attorney, much of it through social media,” the family said.

Araiza was “extorted, discriminated against, harassed” and subjected to “continuous threats of violence and death”, the statement continued, adding that “salacious rumours” were accepted as fact.

Former Buffalo Bills kicker Matt Araiza was accused of participating in a gang-rape (Associated Press)

“He has been released from his job and our entire family continues to receive horrific threats of violence and death. We have all been cancelled. Every member of our family.”

Araiza and two former teammates at San Diego State University were last week accused of the brutal gang rape of a teenager at a Halloween party last fall.

Two days later, Bills general manager Brandon Beane announced they were cutting the 6th round draft pick from their roster for the upcoming season.

“Our culture in Buffalo is more important than winning football games,” Mr Beane said in a statement.

The family also took issue with Araiza being the sole focus of media coverage, stating that the “vitriol has been on him alone”.

Araiza has denied any wrongdoing, and his criminal defence attorney Kerry Armstrong claimed they were a “shakedown” in comments to the Los Angeles Times.

Now 18, the unnamed teenager told CBS News she was “sick to her stomach” at the suggestion that the complaint was over money.

She reported the alleged rape to police the next day and said she had no idea who Araiza was.

“I can’t put into words how upsetting it was when I’ve been facing consequences for his actions,” she told CBS News.

The Buffalo Bills have also faced criticism over its handling of the incident after admitting they learned about the allegations in July.