Parents find out from other parents that all of school’s kindergarten teachers have COVID-19

Staffers at Kinder Ranch Elementary didn’t share the information with parents. Instead, an unnamed teacher posted it on Facebook.

Every kindergarten teacher at a school in San Antonio, Texas has tested positive for COVID-19, and the students’ parents are upset because the school didn’t notify families — who say they found out from each other.

Staffers at Kinder Ranch Elementary did not share the vital information with parents; instead, it was posted to a Facebook page, where, according to a local report, an unnamed teacher wrote: “Good afternoon, there will be an official letter sent out soon, but I wanted to take a moment to let you know the following … All teachers in kindergarten have tested positive for covid over the last few days.”

A kindergarten room sits empty as students from that class quarantine at home. Every kindergarten teacher at a school in San Antonio has tested positive for COVID-19, and the students’ parents are upset because the school didn’t notify families. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

“I will not return to school till September 13th. Although it is optional, I would encourage wearing a mask to school,” the post read. “Please talk to your child about the importance of handwashing and keeping hands to self. Please let me know if you have any questions. Thank you for your partnership. Take care.”

The Comal Independent School District reportedly shares “active cases,” which are cases “self-reported” by parents and staff.

From Open Comal County Schools Safely…this is Kinder Ranch Elementary in Comal ISD. pic.twitter.com/Jc7c7iqHq1 — LBCC (@LivingBlueComal) September 1, 2021

The district does not require mask-wearing, as mask mandates are outlawed in the state of Texas since Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order declaring “No governmental entity, including a county, city, school district, and public health authority, and no governmental official may require any person to wear a face-covering or to mandate that another person wear a face covering.”

According to a report from a local outlet, parents in the district are allowed to join their children for lunch, but parents have noted that more teachers are wearing masks. The district has urged mask-wearing, but is forbidden from issuing a mandate.

The report notes that a parent at another school in the district wrote on the community Facebook page that her children were participating in a drill that could be problematic.

“All 26 students in my child’s class were locked down in a closet together to learn how to be ‘safe’ if there were an active shooter,” the parent wrote. “Can we come up with a protocol on how to keep our kids safe during an active pandemic? Anyone in Comal ISD attend a strategic planning meeting for if there were a health crisis, what could be done by the district to protect the children?”

