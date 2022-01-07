Parents of Oxford school shooting suspect back in court for lower bond

The parents of the Oxford school shooting suspect head back to court Friday, hoping to convince a judge to lower their bond so that they can go home pending the outcome of their case.

Their son, Ethan Crumbley, who is facing terrorism and first-degree murder charges for his alleged role in the shooting, also has a probable cause hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. in Rochester district court.

Four hours later, his parents are scheduled to appear via zoom in the same courthouse for a bond hearing. James and Jennifer Crumbley, who are facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the shooting that left four students dead, want their bond lowered from $500,000 and to $100,000 each. Their hearing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m.

An Oakland County sheriff's deputy instructs Jennifer Crumbley to put her mask back up. The parents of accused Oxford High School gunman Ethan Crumbley, Jennifer and James Crumbley are in the 52-3 District Courtroom of Judge Julie Nicholson in Rochester on Dec. 14, 2021, for a probable cause conference in their cases after being charged with involuntary manslaughter. The Crumbleys are represented by attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman.

Prosecutors allege the couple is responsible for the mass shooting because they bought the gun that their teenage son allegedly used to shoot up his school in November. The Crumbleys allegedly bought the gun for Ethan Crumbley as an early Christmas present, four days before the Nov. 30 massacre.

Prosecutors have accused the couple of ignoring their son's pleas for help, alleging they knew he was depressed and spiraling out of control. But instead of getting him help, they say, they bought him a gun while paying attention to their own lives, including extramarital affairs, drinking and financial troubles.

The Crumbleys maintain they are innocent of any wrongdoing, saying they had no way of knowing that their son would use the gun to open fire at school, and that they are not responsible for the tragedy that followed.

The Crumbleys also maintain that they kept the gun safely stored, though prosecutors have alleged that the couple kept the gun in an unlocked, armoire drawer.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, was charged with first-degree murder and terrorism, faces up to life in prison if convicted. He was denied bond and is being housed at the Oakland County jail, where his parents are also being detained. The family, however, is not allowed to communicate with one another.

The high school sophomore is accused of fatally shooting Hana St. Juliana, 14; Tate Myre, 16; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; and Justin Shilling, 17.

The Crumbleys are represented by attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman.

All three Crumbleys have pleaded not guilty.

Separately, a civil lawsuit seeking $100 million has been filed against the school district on behalf of a student who was shot in the neck and survived, and her younger sister who watched her sibling get shot.

The lawsuit alleges that the school district put students in harm's way by ignoring signs of a troubled teen who was allowed to return to class after exhibiting troubling behavior in class, both on the day of the shooting and the day before.

According to police and the prosecution, Ethan Crumbley was seen in class browsing for ammunition on his cellphone a day before the massacre. The next day, he was found with a note depicting a semiautomatic handgun with the words, "The thoughts won't stop. Help me," and a sketch of someone bleeding.

His parents were summoned, and a meeting with counselors and their son followed. The parents resisted taking him out of school. He was sent back to class with his backpack, which police said they believe contained the gun used in the deadly shooting.

The backpack was never searched.

According to school officials, Ethan Crumbley explained that the drawing of the gun and blood was part of a video game design, and that counselors did not believe he might harm others based on his "behavior, responses and demeanor," so they let him return to class.

Shortly after, police said, Ethan Crumbley emerged from a bathroom and opened fire in a hallway. The shooting lasted for about five minutes before the gunman surrendered to law enforcement.

