Parents of Parkland shooting victim near El Paso during shooting: 'We have to open our hearts'

EL PASO, Texas – Patricia Oliver, whose son, Joaquin, was killed in the Parkland, Florida, school mass shooting in 2018, didn’t expect to see a replay of that kind of nightmare when she and her husband, artist Manuel Oliver, arrived in El Paso over the weekend.

They were in town to honor their son’s 19th birthday, which was Sunday, with the unveiling of Manuel Oliver’s special mural.

“This is unbelievable. I heard that El Paso is considered one of the safest cities in the country. I heard the same story about Parkland. They were on the same list,” Patricia Oliver said Saturday.

The death toll rose to 22 on Monday, with 24 injured.

"It is a terrible coincidence," Manuel Oliver told The Associated Press as he brushed on a mixed media mural to the outside wall of Las Americas, a legal aid group that helps asylum-seekers across the Rio Grande in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

The mural features images of crying children inside window bars to create the image of cells along with likenesses of his wife, Patricia, and their son, Joaquin.

But Manuel Oliver improvised after the shooting in the largely Latino city, blazoning a message of hope in Spanish: "El Paso no está solo," or "El Paso is not alone."

"I needed to add something for the shooting," Manuel Oliver told AP. "You have to support each other."

Muralist Manuel Oliver, whose son was killed in the Parkland, Florida, shooting, at center in red, is flanked by his wife and daughter, left, in black, and Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke, right in blue, during an unveiling ceremony for Oliver's mural, in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. The mural, which advocates for humane treatment of immigrants, became a memorial after 20 people were killed Saturday in an attack that officials are investigating as a hate crime. The death toll rose to 22 on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. More

Death toll rises: Death toll rises to 22 as El Paso struggles to recover from mass shooting

Patricia Oliver said she and her husband were in Juárez visiting immigrant shelters Saturday when she began receiving a lot of tweets about an El Paso mass shooting.

“This is really sad. This is not normal. This is a social problem,” she said. “We have to open our hearts. If your heart says that this is something that you don’t want to keep seeing because you don’t know when your turn is going to come, you have to do something about it. This is something we all have to stop together.”

She said everyone needs to come together to demand that stronger gun laws be enacted in the United States.

“We have to stop this together,” she said.

Contributing: The Associated Press. Follow Samuel Gaytan, Daniel Borunda, Aaron Martinez, Aaron Montes and Vic Kolenc on Twitter: @samuelgaytan, @BorundaDaniel, @AMartinez31, @aaronmontes91 and @vickolenc.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso shooting: Parkland victim's parents visiting to unveil mural