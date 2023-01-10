Parents pay tribute to man who drowned saving family

The parents of a man who drowned trying to save his family while on holiday in Jamaica have said they want him to be awarded for his bravery.

Remo Douglas, 34, saved his girlfriend, baby and stepdaughter from a surging river after heavy rain on 16 December.

"When I get to the funeral, I don't want to look at him in the casket as that will be with me for the rest of my life," said his mother Euthlyn Douglas.

His father Norris said: "Nobody had a bad word to say about him."

Mr Douglas is due to be buried at the family's plot in Jamaica alongside several relatives.

A crowdfunding appeal for his funeral has so far raised £4,600 to help with costs.

"The funeral will be big and people will be coming from all over," said Mrs Douglas.

"We won't turn anybody away."

Any surplus from the crowdfunding appeal will go towards Mr Douglas's family.

"When I'm left alone, I can't sleep at night," Mrs Douglas said.

"I hardly eat because I don't feel hungry.

"Every time I go on my WhatsApp so many people have him on their profile pictures so I can't escape seeing him.

"The worst is yet to come, I know I will break down at the funeral," she added.

Mrs Douglas said she wanted him to be remembered for giving his life to save others.

"Everybody misses him," she said.

"I will miss his phone calls. He called at various hours, day and night."

