Parents plead guilty to fatally poisoning baby with methadone in 2020

A Baldwin’s couple pleaded guilty Tuesday to the homicide of their 1-year-old son, Thomas Humphreys, two years ago to the day of their plea hearing.

The couple admitted to intentionally giving Thomas methadone mixed with Tylenol so the baby boy would fall asleep.

