Parents protest as Seaside Heights pushes for vote on schools merger with Toms River

SEASIDE HEIGHTS — Board of Education officials voted unanimously to start the process of closing Hugh J. Boyd Elementary School Friday, approving a resolution, amid parent protests, to ask permission to hold a vote on merging districts with Toms River.

On Friday morning, dozens of parents filled the school's gym and objected to the resolution, which they argued would make travel difficult for many coastal parents and spawned concerns it would cut students off from needed services. Others argued many parents in the district opposing the resolution wouldn't be able to vote because of their non-citizen status.

A report prepared by Statistical Forecasting LLC, Porzio Compliance Services and Steven Cea earlier this year estimated both Seaside Heights and Toms River would save about $2.7 million by closing the Boyd school and sending its elementary students to Toms River East Dover Elementary School and Toms River Intermediate East.

If that happened, Seaside Heights would end its relationship with Central Regional School District, which serves students in grades 7 through 12.

Parents gathered at the Hugh J. Boyd Jr. Elementary School in Seaside Heights on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, to object to a plan to close the school and send students to Toms River Regional School District.

Board members Erik Hershey, Tim Smith, Anthony Storino and James Boyd — voted 4-0 in support of the resolution that asks New Jersey Education Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan for permission to hold a special vote on the measure.

"Ultimately it (the decision to close the school) is left up to voters of this town," school board President Erik Hershey told the crowd gathered at the Boyd school.

The Toms River Board of Education will hold a similar hearing at High School North at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Seaside Heights school officials said the measure would save borough taxpayers money, but parents told the school board Friday that they worried about the change to their children's education.

Maria Ramos told the board through an interpreter that many parents in the community who work in local restaurants and on the boardwalk do not drive, and they would struggle to reach the mainland to pick up their children if there were a problem. She also worried about her daughters being bullied in the larger school district.

Other parents worried about larger classroom sizes in Toms River schools being a detriment to their children's education and criticized the idea of merging districts when the regional school district has suffered for years under declining state aid.

"The decision about the future of Hugh J. Boyd Jr. Elementary is a monumental one for the Seaside Heights community and a life-changing one for our students," Sherie Ensor and Suzanne Heagen, co-presidents of the Seaside Heights Education Association, the school's teachers' union, said in a statement to the Asbury Park Press. "That is why we are deeply concerned that it is being rushed through with little opportunity for thoughtful consideration or public input."

Ensor and Heagen said the study was not released publicly until before the Thanksgiving holiday, which gave parents and community members little time to read it before Friday's meeting. They also said the school board was avoiding public input by holding the meeting in the morning while parents were taking their children to school.

"Families in Seaside Heights deserve the opportunity to understand what the closure of Hugh J. Boyd Jr. Elementary would mean for their children’s education," Ensor and Heagen said. "This is not a decision that should be rushed or hidden from the public, but that is exactly what the Board of Education is doing."

Hershey said he believed students would be better served by having a larger group of peers. The student body at the Boyd school has shrunk 12% in the past 10 years, down from 230 students in 2012.

"They'll grow up to be more well-rounded," Hershey said.

Alicia D'Anella, an attorney for the school board, said Friday's resolution vote by the school board was a "preliminary step" in a potentially months-long process that will allow voters to have the final say. The education commissioner must also approve the request for a special election before the matter can be put out to a vote.

"The decision is ultimately yours," she told the audience gathered in the Boyd school. "The voters get to decide."

But a group of parents said they would not be able to have their say on the issue.

"I am a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (recipient)," said Norma Jarana, who is a graduate of the Boyd school and now serves as a student teacher there.

Jarana said she has been in the United States since she was 2 years old, but she has no legal pathway to citizenship. Despite being a longtime Seaside Heights resident, she cannot vote on any future referendum regarding the school. The same holds true for many of the parents within Seaside Heights, because of their non-citizen status, she said.

"Their vote does not count," Jarana said.

An exact count of non-citizens Seaside Heights isn't known, but the district has a robust immigrant population. According to New Jersey Department of Education records, about 43% of students in Seaside Heights speak a language other than English at home — mainly Spanish.

Officials at Central Regional School District, where Seaside Heights students go after graduating from sixth grade at Boyd Elementary, are expected to also oppose the change. Seaside Heights taxpayers make up a substantial portion of Central Regional's tax base, along with Berkeley, Seaside Park, Ocean Gate and Island Heights.

Seaside Heights Borough Administrator Christopher J. Vaz told the Asbury Park Press in 2021 that the feasibility study proposal exploring closing the Boyd school was mandated by the state, because the borough receives transitional aid from New Jersey. The aid enabled the borough to preserve essential municipal services despite deep declines in its tax base after Superstorm Sandy.

