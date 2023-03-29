Parents push for safer streets in Somerville as violence is on the rise

A shooting on Temple Street in Winter Hill on March 21st left the road littered with shell casings. Cars and storefronts were shot up and now neighbors are concerned for their children.

“The students are not safe,” said Taina McField. She tells Boston 25 that her 13-year-old son walks past that spot and others where a recent shooting took place. She wants the city to do more to alert parents when gunfire erupts.

“So, I would actually like some community response to happen where we are getting real-time alerts so that we can inform our children and keep each other safe as a community,” said McField.

Somerville’s mayor acknowledges that shootings are on the rise.

“And the violence has brought fear into our homes and workplaces. We cannot and will not accept this,” said Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne at a Community Safety Meeting on Tuesday night at the Healey School Cafeteria.

The Interim Somerville Police Chief Charles Femino told a crowd of concerned citizens that:

Since January 2020 there have been 49 shooting incidents

30 people charged since

40 illegal guns seized

But he’s concerned things will heat with summer coming.

“As warmer weather approaches there are more kids on the street and that is when more gun violence occurs,” said Chief Femino.

Billy Tauro, a long-time resident, says his wife was nearly a victim in a recent shooting.

‘Doing a wild wild west scene over there Just as she got out of the car the getaway car a stolen Audi slammed into her,” said Tauro.

He and others were frustrated saying elected officials were not offering solutions.

“These empty suits up here. The people from City Hall. None of them would answer our questions,” said Tauro.

The city is planning more meetings to help find some of those solutions.

And Somerville Police say anyone with information on any of the recent shootings can send any information they may have anonymously to the police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

